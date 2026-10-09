Manchester United boss Michael Carrick hopes City case is sorted out fast ‘for everyone’s benefit’

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

With Manchester United struggling in 12th place in the Premier League, manager Michael Carrick needs a quick pickup against bottom side Tottenham Hotspur.

LONDON – Manchester United manager Michael Carrick said he has been “personally” affected by fierce rivals Manchester City being found guilty of breaching the Premier League’s financial rules.

City are appealing against last week’s verdicts that they broke financial regulations over a nine-season period between 2009 and 2018.

Carrick was a member of the United team that finished runners-up to City in the Premier League in 2011-12 and 2017-18, prompting him to hint that he feels aggrieved by the scandal.

In 2012, Sergio Aguero’s last-gasp winner for City against Queens Park Rangers on the final day of the season denied United the title and launched their rivals’ era of sustained success.

“I’ve got my own questions about it. It’s affected me personally in different ways over a period of time,” Carrick told reporters on Oct 9.

“It’s unprecedented, you know, a unique situation to be in this, at this level with such a huge impact in so many ways. So, we all need to know what’s going to happen, really. I think that’s pretty clear.”

The former England midfielder wants a swift resolution to City’s appeal, with the sanctions if they fail to overturn the decision potentially including a severe points deduction, expulsion from the Premier League or even being stripped of their previous titles.

“As the case is going now, I don’t know where that stands and how it’s going to end up. So we’ll just have to wait and see,” Carrick said.

“What I will say, the sooner it gets sorted, I think for everyone’s benefit, is essential.”

Carrick would benefit if United were awarded any titles taken from City after their second-place finishes.

But the 45-year-old does not believe a belated medal would carry the same significance so long after the drama of each title race has faded.

“I think when you’re in sport, certainly in football, the strive to win and the emotion, the feeling about winning is a lot of it is in the moment,” he said.

“Once that’s done, there’s no getting that back in any direction. That’s the feeling we all crave is coming out on top.

“It’s the moment that you strive for to win and achieve in that moment, so the medal here or there, not getting blase about it, but that doesn’t bring the feeling of when you initially win or you don’t win. That’s essentially what we’re all in it for.”

Carrick needs a win against Tottenham Hotspur to stop the focus turning to his own future after United’s poor start to the season.

They are languishing in 12th place with one win from five games ahead of Oct 10’s home clash with bottom-of-the-table Tottenham.

“Just another game. Points-wise, I think Tottenham have played a lot better than it shows at times,” said Carrick, also a former Spurs player. AFP