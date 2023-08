Manchester City show Newcastle class required to be champions

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom - Manchester City laid down an early-season marker in the Premier League title race as Julian Alvarez’s stunning strike earned a 1-0 win over Newcastle at the Etihad on Saturday.

A club record 17th consecutive home victory for the treble winners was thoroughly deserved despite their exertions in lifting the Uefa Super Cup in midweek.

Newcastle’s 5-1 thrashing of Aston Villa last weekend had raised hopes on Tyneside they could be the pick of the challengers to City’s crown as English champions.

But on this evidence, Pep Guardiola’s men will take some stopping in their quest to become the first side to ever win four consecutive English top-flight titles.

Guardiola was furious at the Premier League for scheduling the game just three days after his side were forced to penalties to beat Sevilla under baking heat in Athens.

City’s squad has also been stretched early on in the campaign by the absence of Bernardo Silva and John Stones, while Kevin De Bruyne will be out for up to four months with a hamstring injury.

But dreams the Magpies could pose a challenge for their first top-flight league title in 97 years were dampened by City’s dominance before tiredness crept in late on.

The visitors were happy to surrender possession before the break, but it took a moment of magic for City to find a way through.

Alvarez could be one of the benefactors of De Bruyne’s lengthy lay-off.

The Argentine scored 17 goals in his debut season in Manchester despite having to play largely second fiddle to Erling Haaland.

Guardiola may now be forced to pair Alvarez with the Norwegian more often and he showed what he is capable of with a stunning finish into the top corner from Phil Foden’s pass on 31 minutes.

Haaland was not as accurate moments later, as he dragged a shot inches wide when played in by another Foden through ball.