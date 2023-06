Manchester City’s season of treble success was written in the stars, says Pep Guardiola

ISTANBUL – Pep Guardiola’s long struggle to win the Champions League again came to an end on Saturday as Manchester City finally conquered Europe. But he knew this would happen, as the City boss felt this season belonged to him and his side as “it was written in the stars”.

The last time Guardiola lifted the European Cup 12 years ago, his Barcelona side put in an era-defining performance to dismantle Manchester United 3-1 at Wembley.

By contrast, a nervy 1-0 win over Inter Milan in Istanbul will not go down as one of City’s most stylish in seven golden years since the 52-year-old Spaniard arrived in Manchester.

But it was the most significant as a club, who for so long lived in the shadow of United, have now matched the Red Devils’ class of 1998-99 by winning the treble of the English Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in the same season.

“(To) win this competition, to win the treble is so difficult. That’s why today is not important the way, it’s to get it,” Guardiola told BT Sport.

“You have to be lucky in this competition. This competition is a coin. But we were there and it was written in the stars this season it belonged to us.”

Guardiola knows all too well about the fine margins that define success or failure in the latter stages of the Champions League.

Since last winning the competition, he had lost one final, five semi-finals and three quarter-finals in 10 seasons at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and City.

So many times fortune deserted him. Lionel Messi missed a crucial penalty for Barcelona against Chelsea in the semi-finals of 2012. Thomas Mueller also fluffed his lines from the spot that cost Bayern a place in the final against Atletico Madrid in 2016.

At City, only a dramatic VAR intervention chalked off Raheem Sterling’s stoppage-time winner against Tottenham in 2019 quarter-finals and Real Madrid rallied in last season’s semi-final from two goals down in the dying seconds only after a series of remarkable saves from Thibaut Courtois kept the Spanish giants in the game.

This time, lady luck shone on Guardiola and his team in their hunt for the Champions League title that owner Sheikh Mansour has longed for since buying the club in 2008.

After Rodri gave the English champions the lead 22 minutes from time, Inter were twice inches away from an equaliser when Federico Dimarco hit the bar before Romelu Lukaku’s late header struck Ederson on the knee.

Guardiola was already widely regarded as the greatest manager of his generation, thanks to 11 league titles in just 14 seasons across three clubs. However, victory at the Ataturk Stadium also silenced the remaining critics of his ability to get the job done in Europe.

Instead, the narrative now flips as Guardiola moves into esteemed company as only the fourth coach to win three European Cups and sixth to win the competition with two different clubs. He is also the only coach to do the treble twice.