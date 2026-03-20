Man Utd defender Maguire recalled to Tuchel's England squad

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March 20 - England have brought back defender Harry Maguire for this month's friendly matches against Uruguay and Japan, with manager Thomas Tuchel on Friday naming a 35-man squad as his side continues preparations for the World Cup.

Maguire, who has been capped 64 times, last played for England in 2024 and was among the names that missed out on the 2024 European Championship, where England finished as runners-up.

However, the 33-year-old has been rewarded with a call-up for his performances at a resurgent Manchester United in recent weeks, alongside teammate Kobbie Mainoo.

"Harry simply deserves it. He has, especially since Michael Carrick took over, had very, very good performances and fantastic results," Tuchel said.

"(He) is a key figure in the Man United squad who is now in third place and on a very good run of form.

"He's a big reason for that, so he deserves to be with us... Kobbie is like Harry. A major part of the success story with Man United lately in the last weeks."

AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori, who last played for England in 2023, and Leeds United forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin, whose last appearance came in 2021, were both included in the squad.

SQUAD SPLIT IN TWO

England host Uruguay at Wembley Stadium on March 27, followed by a clash with Japan at the same venue four days later.

Tuchel said he had named such a large contingent because he would be dividing the players into two separate squads for the two games.

"Everyone finds a place in the squad and everyone gets also the focus that everyone deserves to have – that's why we split it up," the German added.

"It will give us the opportunity to look at some new players and look at players who didn't play so much in the last three camps."

Everton midfielder James Garner and Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Jason Steele both received their first England call-ups, with the latter expected to also join the World Cup squad as a training goalkeeper.

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham, who has been sidelined for weeks with a hamstring injury, was also called up, though defender Trent Alexander-Arnold missed out.

"It's a tough decision, and Trent is a big name - a huge talent with an impressive career. I know what he can give us, but I've opted for others," Tuchel told reporters.

"We were very good in September, October, and November, and I know what Trent can offer. I've also faced challenges when he's played against my teams.

"The players in camp at right back must push to earn their spot on the plane to the World Cup."

England are also scheduled to play additional warm-up matches against New Zealand and Costa Rica in June as part of preparations for the World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

England are in Group L of the World Cup, where they will face Croatia, Ghana and Panama in the group stage. Their opening match is set for June 17 against Croatia in Dallas.

SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, James Trafford, Aaron Ramsdale, Jason Steele

Defenders: Dan Burn, Marc Guehi, Lewis Hall, Ezri Konsa, Tino Livramento, Harry Maguire, Nico O'Reilly, Jarell Quansah, Djed Spence, John Stones, Fikayo Tomori

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, James Garner, Jordan Henderson, Kobbie Mainoo, Declan Rice, Morgan Rogers, Adam Wharton

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Eberechi Eze, Phil Foden, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Noni Madueke, Cole Palmer, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Dominic Solanke REUTERS