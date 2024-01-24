Man United's Martial suffers another lengthy injury setback

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Manchester United - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - December 2, 2023 Manchester United's Anthony Martial in action Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith/File Photo REUTERS
Updated
36 sec ago
Published
38 sec ago

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial will be ruled out of play until April as he recovers from surgery for a groin injury, the club said on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old only made 19 appearances this season across all competitions after being sidelined due to an undisclosed illness. He was last brought as a substitute during United's 3-0 loss to Bournemouth in the Premier League in December.

"Anthony Martial has completed successful surgery to address a groin complaint and will be out of action for about 10 weeks as he rehabilitates," United said in a statement.

United were plagued by injury woes this season but there has been good news elsewhere in the squad as midfielder Casemiro and defenders Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw have returned to training after being out injured, manager Erik ten Hag confirmed on Jan. 12.

United are seventh in the League standings, 16 points behind leaders Liverpool, and meet Newport County in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top