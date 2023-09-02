Man United have busy deadline day, Man City get Matheus Nunes, Liverpool sign Ryan Gravenberch

LONDON – It was a busy transfer deadline day as usual for English Premier League clubs on Friday, as Manchester United bolstered their squad with a flurry of signings, Manchester City and Liverpool splashed out while ambitious Brighton & Hove Albion sealed an audacious loan deal for Barcelona's Ansu Fati.

Champions City, as expected, were not as busy as their city rivals but the signing of Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes adds to their rich collection of midfield options.

British media reported they paid Wolverhampton Wanderers around £53 million (S$90.4 million) for the 25-year-old, who will help fill the void left by an injury to Kevin de Bruyne that will rule the Belgian out for an extended period.

It was a case of one in and one out for City with 21-year-old winger Cole Palmer moving to Chelsea in a deal reportedly worth around £40 million.

United, who have started the season in somewhat underwhelming fashion, had already paid big money to sign striker Rasmus Hojlund, midfielder Mason Mount and goalkeeper Andre Onana and spent Friday beefing up their squad.

Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayindir joined for £4.3 million and the club's former player Jonny Evans and Sergio Reguilon, signed from Tottenham Hotspur on loan, will fill some gaps in United's defence.

Evans was without a club after leaving Leicester City but he had been training with United during pre-season.

Late on Friday, the Red Devils announced that Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat had joined on loan from Fiorentina, with a buy option next summer.

“It is a huge honour to become a Man United player. I’ve had to be patient for this moment but I’m someone who always listens to my heart and now I am representing the club of my dreams,” said Amrabat, who had been training alone as he awaited his move.

Meanwhile, forward Mason Greenwood, who has had charges of attempted rape dropped, left on loan to Getafe.

Liverpool reportedly turned down a £150 million offer from Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad for their Egypt forward and talisman Mohamed Salah.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has repeatedly said Salah is not for sale but Saudi clubs have until Sept 7 to sign new players, which means a deal could still go ahead.

The Liverpool boss was handed another midfield reinforcement with Netherlands midfielder Ryan Gravenberch – who was also linked to United – signing on a long-term contract from Bayern Munich.

"If you see it from the outside, it's one of the biggest clubs in the world. Also the fans, the stadium, I think everything from the outside is top," Gravenberch said.

He joins Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo in a new-look Liverpool midfield.