Malmesbury Missile locked on a Big Cap target

Race 1 (1,000m)

(2) SMART CHOICE did not appear to see out the extra last time, but had consistently improving form before that. She is back over her optimum trip.

Cape visitor Vaughan Marshall has his first runner in (7) MOSAIC WORLD and is one to follow.

(1) ASGARDIAN QUEEN has the best of the draws and improved nicely at her second outing.

(6) NO DRAMA was well beaten by the promising Secretary Bird last time but had shown ability. Her experience will count.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(1) PRESSURE POINT has the best of the draws and is back over what looks to be his best trip with first-time cheek pieces.

(10) TAKETHEGREENLIGHT has been improving with each outing. He makes his local debut from a wide draw.

(5) BOURBON’S BEAST has run his two best races over course and distance. He should feature again.

(11) BLACK PLATINA has the widest draw but is another in with a winning chance.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(3) GORGEOUS GIRL won at long odds last time but beat a competitive field. She has a handy weight with Richard Fourie up.

(1) RABBLE ROUSER made a winning debut but faces a little stronger. Does have the best of the draws and can follow up.

(7) AQUARIUS has shown consistent Highveld form since shedding her maiden. Keagan de Melo stays with the ride.

(5) SHESHA NTOMBI was not far back last time and appears to be coming to hand again.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(7) AMELIA’S LEGACY got whacked up the handicap for her second in the Flamboyant Stakes behind the smart Ladyofdistinction. She may still be under the handicapper’s radar.

(1) TULIP FIELDS makes her local debut. She had a promising warm-up run at Durbanville last time.

(9) THAT’S MY BABY has the widest draw but has been knocking at the door on the Highveld.

(2) MISS LADYATERIX may have found her last run a touch too far. She is back over what looks to be her best trip.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(9) QUESTIONING has the widest draw but has top-class form at the highest level. A repeat of his last effort should see him home.

(1) VIHAAN’S WEB has the best of the draws and has improved in blinkers. Beat a good one last time.

(3) JERUSALEMA RAIN was a beaten favourite last run when back in blinkers. Light weight.

(6) GOOD TRAVELLER has won his last three on the Poly. He seldom runs a poor race but may now prefer the synthetic surface.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(10) TURN IT UP has won two of his three starts; both wins with de Melo aboard.

(11) CHAMPAGNE CASTLE blotted her copybook with a below-par last run after beating Red Spice at their previous two encounters.

(12) RED SPICE has won his last two and gets the services of the red-hot Craig Zackey.



(9) WORLD SERIES may be held by Red Spice on their last meeting but may improve.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(9) MALMESBURY MISSILE showed huge potential early in his career before losing his way. He came out as a gelding in a small feature against his own age group and finished like a missile for an impressive win. A repeat effort can see him home in the Big Cap.

(2) TALK TO THE MASTER has won his last two and is worth following again.

(7) TIN TIN is way out at the weights but is unbeaten since his maiden win. He was close-up to smart three-year-olds Grand Empire and Splittheeights before that win. Carries only 50kg.

(10) VAPOUR TRAIL ran no sort of race in the Cape Guineas but both of his wins have come over this distance. Drawn wide but he has the services of Richard Fourie.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(11) BEYOND ALL DOUBT has a tricky draw to negotiate and was a maiden winner only last start. However, he has improved with each outing and does not meet a strong field.

Visiting (4) FOSTINOVO is a solid veteran and has excellent form of late. He is both course and distance suited and will be a big runner.

(6) COWBOY COUNTRY has been showing signs of improvement and the step-up in trip could bring out the best.

(13) GRAND APPEAL has a wide draw to overcome but was narrowly beaten over course and distance last time.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(1) PHUTULICIOUS is holding form and goes well this course and trip. From the best of the draws, he should have a bright chance.

(2) SIGN OF FATE has been up against stronger of late. Down in class with a useful 4kg claimer aboard, he will be competitive from his inside gate.

(5) LUNCH MONEY has been improving with each run since his change of stable and looks primed for this race.

(10) DEFINITELY YES is holding form well. Chad Little is back on board and the gelding has a winning chance in a wide open contest.