Malaysia's world No. 13 Lee Zii Jia, the 2019 SEA Games gold medallist, fell at the penultimate hurdle in the All England Open in Birmingham where he lost 21-17, 13-21, 19-21 to Denmark's Viktor Axelsen in the semi-finals yesterday. The 21-year-old's defeat came just a day after he ousted Olympic champion Chen Long of China. Axelsen will go on to face either his compatriot Anders Antonsen or world No. 2 Chou Tien-chen of Chinese Taipei in the final today.