Malaysia's Lee aims for S'pore title tilt

Malaysia's top shuttler, world No. 5 Lee Zii Jia, has confirmed his participation in the July 12-17 Singapore Badminton Open as the tournament makes its return after a two-year hiatus.

The All England champion last year and 2019 SEA Games gold medallist is expected to be among the favourites, after leading Malaysia to a historic win at the Badminton Asia Team Championships in February.

He will be joined at the OCBC Arena by 2019 Singapore Open runner-up Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia and compatriot Jonathan Christie, the Asian Games champion.

The Indonesian pair are coming off the back of a second-placed finish at the May 8-15 Thomas Cup, where Ginting was beaten by India's Lakshya Sen while Christie succumbed to former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth in straight games.

The Super 500 event's star-studded line-up will also include the likes of Denmark's world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen and world No. 3 Anders Antonsen.

World champion and newly minted SEA Games silver medallist Loh Kean Yew will also compete in his home Open.

He will look to better past performances in this competition - his best result in this event was a second-round appearance in 2018.

