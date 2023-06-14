Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia quits badminton competitions temporarily

PETALING JAYA - Malaysia’s independent player Lee Zii Jia has decided to take a break from badminton temporarily after a first-round defeat, this time at the Indonesia Open in Jakarta on Wednesday.

The world No. 11 suffered a 21-17, 21-13 defeat to Lakshya Sen of India in just 33 minutes in his opening round.

Lee, who also lost in the first round of the Singapore Open last week, did not specify how long he will be out but felt the break is necessary to return stronger.

“It’s quite tough for me today and Lakshya played a good game. I just want to take a break,” said Lee after his defeat.

It was the seventh time in nine tournaments that Lee has lost in the preliminary rounds of the Badminton World Federation tour this year.

Meanwhile, Singapore’s top badminton player Loh Kean Yew will take on China’s All England Open champion and 10th-ranked Li Shifeng in the round of 16 on Thursday, after beating Indonesia’s world No. 23 Chico Wardoyo. Compatriot Yeo Jia Min faces Spain’s sixth-ranked Carolina Marin. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK