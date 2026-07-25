Malaysia considers hosting war-delayed F1 Grand Prix

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A date in early October is considered most likely ahead of the Singapore race on October 11.

BUDAPEST - The Malaysian government is carrying out a feasibility study into hosting a Grand Prix later this year as the Middle East war continues to threaten the latter stages of the 2026 Formula One season.

Youth and sports minister Mohammed Taufiq Johari said they were “actively conducting discussions and assessing the proposal” in a statement from the Malaysia government issued on July 24.

He said the government had received “preliminary information regarding the possibility” of hosting a race at Sepang, which hosted the last of 19 races in 2017, as a possible replacement for a mooted race in Bahrain.

Formula One’s original calendar was for 24 races but Grands Prix in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia in April were cancelled because of the ongoing war.

Upcoming events in neighbouring Qatar and Abu Dhabi are also now in doubt.

A date in early October is considered most likely ahead of the Singapore race on October 11.

Other circuits under consideration include Portimao in Portugal, which is set to return to the calendar in 2027. AFP