Malaysia considers hosting war-delayed F1 Grand Prix
- Malaysia is studying the possibility of hosting a Formula One Grand Prix at Sepang later this year due to disruptions caused by the Middle East war.
- The Malaysian government is actively discussing and assessing the proposal as a replacement for the Bahrain race, which was cancelled earlier.
- Other circuits like Portimao in Portugal are also considered, with an early October date likely before the Singapore Grand Prix on October 11.
AI generated
BUDAPEST - The Malaysian government is carrying out a feasibility study into hosting a Grand Prix later this year as the Middle East war continues to threaten the latter stages of the 2026 Formula One season.
Youth and sports minister Mohammed Taufiq Johari said they were “actively conducting discussions and assessing the proposal” in a statement from the Malaysia government issued on July 24.
He said the government had received “preliminary information regarding the possibility” of hosting a race at Sepang, which hosted the last of 19 races in 2017, as a possible replacement for a mooted race in Bahrain.
Formula One’s original calendar was for 24 races but Grands Prix in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia in April were cancelled because of the ongoing war.
Upcoming events in neighbouring Qatar and Abu Dhabi are also now in doubt.
A date in early October is considered most likely ahead of the Singapore race on October 11.
Other circuits under consideration include Portimao in Portugal, which is set to return to the calendar in 2027. AFP