Malaysia badminton ace Lee Zii Jia looks for success after turbulence

SINGAPORE – For Malaysian badminton fans starved of success after Lee Chong Wei’s retirement, Lee Zii Jia is their beacon of hope.
Already an All England and Asian Championships winner at 25, he reached a career-high of world No. 2 on Oct 25, 2022.
For naysayers, he is a pretender to the throne, after failing to get past the first two rounds in six out of eight tournaments in 2023 – his ranking has slipped to 10th.
The real Lee Zii Jia, however, is a passionate man who is finding ways to rise above the challenges and succeed in the uber-competitive badminton scene.
Soft-spoken and thoughtful during an interview with The Straits Times at the Singapore Badminton Open, he said: “To become a top player, there will be ups and downs and this is a journey I have to go through. The time and path taken to get there differs – some reach the top faster, others take longer.”
Then, with a steely resolve, he added: “I believe after a storm, there will always be a rainbow. Therefore, I persist and persevere.”
For someone who is still only 25, he has been through many storms since his parents introduced him to badminton when he was six.
At 18, he won the boys’ singles bronze at the 2016 World Junior Championships, followed by his first senior title at the Polish Open the next year.
His upward trajectory continued with the 2018 Chinese Taipei Open and 2019 SEA Games triumphs before the Covid-19 pandemic struck.
When tournaments resumed in 2021, Lee was handed a show cause letter by the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) for his poor start to the year. In his quest to regain his winning form, he skipped Chinese New Year celebrations in his Alor Setar hometown to train on his own at the Akademi Badminton Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur.
His reward was the gleaming All England Open trophy, which brought more sponsorships, as well as scrutiny.
Citing the pressure and “regimented lifestyle”, Lee parted ways with the BAM to play independently in January 2022 and was branded a traitor by some. He was even suspended from competing for two years, although the ban was quickly reversed.
He told ST: “The good thing about being an independent player is I can be in control of my plans. But the pressure is also greater because I don’t have that shield and support system behind me anymore. If anything goes wrong, I will feel the full brunt of the impact now.
“In the past, all I needed to do was bring my badminton bag to training and do as I was told. Now, I have to constantly think about what I need to work on day to day. This is a new experience and it is tough and tiring. I’ve been through quite a bit and I’ve learnt a lot. It’s a part of growing up.”
While his decision appeared to reap rewards after he won the 2022 Asian Championships, controversy continues to plague him.
There is the threat of legal action after his former coach Indra Wijaya claimed their November 2022 parting of ways constituted unfair dismissal.
In May, Lee’s hiring of compatriot and Hong Kong national men’s singles coach Wong Tat Meng incurred the wrath of Hong Kong player Angus Ng, who was unhappy that the move happened so close to the Sept 23-Oct 8 Asian Games.
When told how his friend and Singapore’s world No. 5 Loh Kean Yew recently admitted badminton now feels more like work owing to the pressure, Lee laughed and nodded.
He said: “Badminton is very popular in Malaysia and Singapore. In this era of social media... it is impossible to run away from reading news about yourself.
“It is impossible to be as carefree as before. Once you have some status and results, you will have to carry the weight of expectations... we have to see how we can embrace it and turn it into motivation.”
The duo have remained friends since they competed on the junior circuit in Malaysia.
He added: “I’m jealous Kean Yew became world champion at such a young age, and he may also covet my All England Open and Asian Championships titles, but to me, the world championships and the Olympics gold are the so-called big ones.
“The short-term goals are to stabilise my performances, establish good rapport with my coach and return to the top five. And then, of course, I want to make an impact at the world champs and Olympics.”
His ambitions received a boost as he became one of 15 athletes in their government’s Road to Gold project, which aims to deliver Malaysia’s first Olympic gold medal at Paris 2024. Through the programme, he hopes to get funding to hire more quality sparring partners and train abroad regularly.
He has not had time to play his guitar or sing to unwind, but Lee is confident his single-mindedness will pay off in the future.
“On their day, anybody can beat anyone. Whoever can grab hold of the opportunity, can become a champion. I want to be ready for that.”