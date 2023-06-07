Malaysia badminton ace Lee Zii Jia looks for success after turbulence

SINGAPORE – For Malaysian badminton fans starved of success after Lee Chong Wei’s retirement, Lee Zii Jia is their beacon of hope.

Already an All England and Asian Championships winner at 25, he reached a career-high of world No. 2 on Oct 25, 2022.

For naysayers, he is a pretender to the throne, after failing to get past the first two rounds in six out of eight tournaments in 2023 – his ranking has slipped to 10th.

The real Lee Zii Jia, however, is a passionate man who is finding ways to rise above the challenges and succeed in the uber-competitive badminton scene.

Soft-spoken and thoughtful during an interview with The Straits Times at the Singapore Badminton Open, he said: “To become a top player, there will be ups and downs and this is a journey I have to go through. The time and path taken to get there differs – some reach the top faster, others take longer.”

Then, with a steely resolve, he added: “I believe after a storm, there will always be a rainbow. Therefore, I persist and persevere.”

For someone who is still only 25, he has been through many storms since his parents introduced him to badminton when he was six.

At 18, he won the boys’ singles bronze at the 2016 World Junior Championships, followed by his first senior title at the Polish Open the next year.

His upward trajectory continued with the 2018 Chinese Taipei Open and 2019 SEA Games triumphs before the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

When tournaments resumed in 2021, Lee was handed a show cause letter by the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) for his poor start to the year. In his quest to regain his winning form, he skipped Chinese New Year celebrations in his Alor Setar hometown to train on his own at the Akademi Badminton Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur.

His reward was the gleaming All England Open trophy, which brought more sponsorships, as well as scrutiny.

Citing the pressure and “regimented lifestyle”, Lee parted ways with the BAM to play independently in January 2022 and was branded a traitor by some. He was even suspended from competing for two years, although the ban was quickly reversed.

He told ST: “The good thing about being an independent player is I can be in control of my plans. But the pressure is also greater because I don’t have that shield and support system behind me anymore. If anything goes wrong, I will feel the full brunt of the impact now.

“In the past, all I needed to do was bring my badminton bag to training and do as I was told. Now, I have to constantly think about what I need to work on day to day. This is a new experience and it is tough and tiring. I’ve been through quite a bit and I’ve learnt a lot. It’s a part of growing up.”