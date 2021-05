As a forward in football and a netball defender, Sasha Priya Krishnan was always sniffing out the ball in search of scoring opportunities on the pitch or to intercept play on the netball court.

But that changed four years ago when she picked up dodgeball, a team sport in which players on two teams try to throw balls and hit opponents, while avoiding being hit themselves. It was almost the reverse of any other sport she had played and that got Krishnan hooked to the game.