Make Charlie Malone your banker in Race 3

RACE 1 (1,250M)

(10) PUCALLPA made her debut in a feature race for two-year-old fillies over a similar trip. She caught the eye with a fast-finishing third. She ought to have improved and should find this an easier task. She can be followed with confidence. (5) FIELDS OF GREEN, (7) LA MAS BELLA, (8) LEADING PARTY and (12) STAR IN WINTER are likely to improve with experience. They are threats. (1) BUSY LIZZIE and (2) CHE VINCERA are well-bred newcomers and are worth a market check.

RACE 2 (1,250M)

(10) WECANGOALLNIGHT ran on to finish second, ahead of winners, in a feature for juveniles over a similar trip last time. He should play a leading role with progress. (9) PAS DE NOM has a bit to find on his rival on form but is drawn inside of him. Likely to improve, he is capable of posing a threat. (4) ITSRAININGWILLIAM showed early pace on debut but was outrun late. He would have come on, so should be competitive but has drawn wide. (2) ERRORE, (5) LAST STORM and (8) LORD WILLIAM are newcomers to note. Watch the betting.

RACE 3 (1,250M)

(3) CHARLIE MALONE boasts the strongest form of the raced runners and is a banker's choice. (10) WYAG, (4) FEDERAL RESERVE, (6) KAPUZINER and (7) LOCKHEEDLIGHTNING are all held on that form but could improve with experience to make their presence felt. (9) TOUGH TERRAIN and (2) AT MY COMMAND could pose as threats if the market speaks in their favour.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(1) WAYWARD GIRL improved stepping up in trip with blinkers last time. She needs only to build on that to open her account in a shallow race, despite top weight. (2) ANYWHICHWAY was returning from a break when staying on to finish a creditable third over 1,200m. She should be competitive over the extra distance with improved fitness. (4) PARISIENNE GIRL was improving before a rest but had a habit of starting slowly. She may have overcome that issue, so is likely to play a role. (3) BLUE EYED GIRL could get into the picture, too.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) THEFUTUREISBRIGHT would have tightened up since his last start and should have more to offer. (2) VAN HUNKS is maturing. He is open to improvement on his return from a break, during which he has strengthened. (4) SERVICE ACE and (7) SILENT TRIGGER boast solid post-maiden form and are likely to make their presence felt. (3) MILLAHUE and (5) GENTLEMAN JOE are capable of better than their handicap debuts suggest. (6) POMODORO'S JET and (9) LINE OF DUTY are last-start winners and promising young colts. Both should improve with the step-up in trip.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(1) LET IT BURN is consistent, distance-suited and on the up, so sets the standard. (3) I WANT IT ALL finished ahead of him when returning from a break and is weighted to confirm that form. (4) SECRET OASIS could be hard to peg back from Gate 1 and should give another good sight. Last-start winner (8) POLICY TARGET goes well with blinkers and is likely to acquit himself competitively again. (6) BLIZZARD and (7) CAPTIVE MOON are improving three-year-olds who should have more to offer with the step-up in trip.

RACE 7 (1,250M)

(1) BELLE ROUGE may have won a work riders' race to open her account but was not doing so out of turn. She should make further improvement. A leading contender. (2) ACADEMIC GOLD is usually consistent but may need the outing after a lengthy layoff. The booking of in-form Richard Fourie is encouraging. (4) SUPER SIRI and (6) LITTLE DOE have found form with the lower ratings and should be competitive off their current marks. (5) L'AMI JEAN, (7) FLY TO RIO and (8) MAGICAL JAVA are capable of getting into the picture.