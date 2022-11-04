Majority of SHPL staff to transition to new holding company managing Sports Hub, says SportSG

SINGAPORE – Nearly 90 per cent of staff from Sports Hub Pte Ltd (SHPL), the private consortium that owns and operates the Singapore Sports Hub, will join the new holding company that will run the 35-ha facility, said Sport Singapore (SportSG).

Over 95 per cent of partners and vendors will also switch their allegiance and business to the new entity from Dec 10, it added as it unveiled the facility’s new leaders on Friday. The venue, which includes the 55,000-seat National Stadium, will come under government control on Dec 9.

The team’s expertise will ensure that service levels for visitors to the Sports Hub remain uninterrupted when this happens.

Quek Swee Kuan and Keith Magnus were announced as the new chief executive officer and chairman respectively of the new entity, which will come under Kallang Alive Holding Co Pte Ltd. This holding company was established to oversee the entire Kallang Alive precinct. They take on their new roles on Dec 1.

The Kallang Alive project, announced in 2019, will see six new developments in the area around the Hub. These include the Kallang Football Hub, Singapore Tennis Centre and a redevelopment of the Kallang Theatre.

In June, SportSG and SHPL agreed to terminate the agreement that has seen the latter running the $1.33 billion venue since 2014. The announcement marked the end of the public-private partnership which had originally been set to run from 2010 to 2035.

The partnership had been fraught with tension, with SHPL grappling with issues and criticism of what was deemed a thin programming calendar despite it hosting several marquee events.

To mark the official handover, a series of events will take place at the venue from December.

There will be a Sports Hub Opening Day on Dec 10, when the public can enjoy live music, shop at a bazaar, and try out different sports and fitness programmes such as football, volleyball, yoga, swimming and Zumba across its various venues and facilities.

There will also be a Christmas light-up and pyrotechnic displays at the Sports Hub to mark the festive season. More details will be available from Dec 1.