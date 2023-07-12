Major League Cricket aims for US breakthrough

MIAMI – The most ambitious attempt yet to establish professional cricket in the United States gets under way on Wednesday when wickets will be pitched for the start of the inaugural season of Major League Cricket (MLC).

With backing from four franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL), including the league’s most successful teams, the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings, MLC has plenty of money and expertise behind it, unlike past attempts to crack the American market.

As well as financial muscle and television deals, MLC has also been sanctioned by USA Cricket and the International Cricket Council – rubber stamps that have been absent from short-lived private ventures in the past.

Like the IPL, the league will play the shortest and most explosive version of cricket, Twenty20, and has recruited some experienced international players.

England opening batsman Jason Roy, Australian batsman Aaron Finch, South African pace bowler Kagiso Rabada and West Indies spinner Sunil Narine are among the foreign players drafted by the six teams.

While cricket has long been played at a recreational level in the US – the first-ever international game being between the US and Canada at New York in 1844 – there remains a shortage of facilities for the sport in a country where baseball is beloved.

A former baseball park in North Texas, Grand Prairie Stadium, has been transformed into a cricket-specific venue and will be the site of the opener when the Texas Super Kings face the Los Angeles Knight Riders.

Other games will be played in Morrisville, North Carolina, before the play-offs and final return to Texas.

While organisers expect good levels of support from fans with family backgrounds in cricket-loving countries, they aim to gradually win over the broader American public.

“The goal is to grow the game of cricket and expose the sport in the US,” tournament director Justin Geale told AFP.

“We’ve got some of the best players in the world who can actually represent the product, do it justice. So it’s going to be a good quality game of cricket that gives us the best chance to show existing fans and new fans the game.

“We’ve got as far as anyone ever has. So after all the false starts, I think it’s finally here.”

Part of the groundwork that MLC did was the creation of Minor League Cricket, a 26-team competition which began in 2021 to spark domestic player development.