Maidens Prayer for a winning show

RACE 1 (1,000M)

The Highveld raider (9) MARADIVA can open his account in his KwaZulu-Natal debut. He was runner-up in his last two starts but a gelding operation could see a more polished performance.

(10) MCCARTNEY did a lot better after being gelded, finishing third. He will strip fitter. On ratings, he should be right there at the finish.

(5) NDAKA had (6) BLESS ME FRED and (2) GLOBAL PATH beaten when second to the promising Botz. He is overdue and runs his best races at this venue. Global Path has the best draw of the three, so needs to be included.

RACE 2 (1,500M)

(1) FEARLESS KITTY is going about it the right way and is improving with each start. She needs to get going sooner with the best draw, so should have every chance.

If she does not, (6) GLOBAL SECRET could take full advantage. She has been building up confidence after finding one better last time. She could make amends.

(9) TEMPELHOFF was hampered when a beaten favourite in her last start. Her previous form warrants the utmost respect.

(5) SNOW TUNE is also holding form. She is versatile, having run well on turf and Poly.

RACE 3 (1,950M)

(8) PARK AND FLY was allowed to relax at the back of the field and showed her true form with a second. She should enjoy this longer straight and open her account.

(5) SIEGE OF ORLEANS and (7) SEXY SHIRAZ were not far behind. Siege Of Orleans has run well at this course and is jumping from a decent draw. Sexy Shiraz has scope for big improvement after doing a lot better with blinkers.

(4) EDGE OF WINTER could be dangerous if he stays.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(6) VIVID JET was unlucky not to get up and beat (2) STAR ACT, who completed a hat-trick. Vivid Jet likes to come from behind. Star Act likes to tear away. Both are in good form and should run big races.

(9) PELARGONIUM has more to come. She was fancied in her two disappointing runs at Greyville. She is back at her best track.

(1) SOCIAL BUTTERFLY was fancied in a very strong race on local debut and could be the one they have to beat if taking to Scottsville.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(1) JOSHUA HOTSNAKE won well enough to suggest he could follow up on his handicap debut. He has the best draw.

(6) ALL THE TIME can be a difficult ride but also won his maiden with some authority. He finished ahead of Joshua Hotsnake in the maidens but All The Time suffered an injury in that race. They could get close.

(5) FRENCH MASTERPIECE won as he liked. If not minding the drop in distance, he could threaten.

(15) PRINCE TYRION, (16) PHILISPIEL and (2) HIGH VELOCITY have claims.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

The last time (1) MAIDENS PRAYER ran over this course and distance, she was a cracking second to Humdinger, an up-and-coming youngster. She has secured pole position again and it could pay to follow her.

(3) LUCKY MISS lost her first try over this track and trip, finding one better. She has matured and has enjoyed the mile.

(8) BELLA SICCOME won better than the margin suggested last time, but may prefer a bit further.

(9) BAY BREEZE has improved with each start this season. But she may just need it after a rest.

RACE 7 (1,750M)

(2) CROWN TOWERS is one from one over the course and distance. But there looks to be good pace, so he may not have it his own way. Still, he is a top chance.

(1) ASTRIX has been in terrific form upcountry, just missing out on the majors. He could get his just reward from Gate 1.

(4) CAPOEIRA is very capable on his day. (5) SIR MICHAEL has his name written all over the race.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(6) MVULAZANA turned in a useful performance in her first post-maiden try and should improve on that.

(7) SWEET SYMPHONY needed her last run. She got going late to finish just behind the winner. Fitter, she is a real threat.

(11) OUR EMILY had excuses in her post-maiden encounter and seems capable of better.

(15) TRATTORIA was eye-catching in her local debut and could come out flying after a rest.