Maiden trip to Meydan pays instant Dividend

Top Irish jockey Oisin Murphy (in white) marks his Dubai comeback with a slashing win aboard Dividend in the Lord Glitters Handicap (1,800m) at Meydan on Feb 6.

– Dividend became the latest international winner at an extremely cosmopolitan Dubai Racing Carnival when winning the 350,000-dirham (S$121,000) Lord Glitters Handicap (1,800m) – the feature race of meeting 11 at Meydan on Feb 6.

Ridden by Rossa Ryan, the Kodiac four-year-old was produced from midfield with a beautifully timed challenge which saw the $51 shot easily hold off King’s Charter (Billy Loughnane) by ¾ length.

“Absolutely superb!” was the summary from co-trainer Richard Newland.

“It’s our first ever winner abroad and lovely to nab one. This horse has been knocking at the door in big handicaps and we were hopeful tonight that the extra furlong and cheekpieces would help. Rossa was keen not to deliver him too early and he judged it perfectly.”

A general practitioner by profession, Newland, who won the Grand National in 2014 with Pineau De Re, also trains on the flat in partnership with Jamie Insole.

Ryan, also at his Meydan maiden win, said: “I had the two Godolphin horses and the Wathnan horse in front of me and I thought ‘I’m definitely in the right spot.’

“He has a good turn of foot and a tight turning track like this suits him down to the ground. I think the best way is to drop him in the middle and ride him for an explosive turn of foot and that way he enjoys it.

“It’s great for the owners (Commercium) as it’s their first horse out here.”

Another British trainer, Ed Walker, is making the Carnival look easy. He celebrated his third win from four runs when Northern Champion ($28) took his Meydan record to two from two in the 350,000-dirham Dubai Trophy (1,200m).

The colt was dropping in trip to 1,200m having won the Jumeirah Stakes over 1,400m, but came with a determined run down the centre of the track under Oisin Murphy to win by two lengths from Maximized (Mickael Barzalona).

Five-time British champion jockey Murphy was delighted with his first Meydan winner since 2020.

“I used to be a regular visitor here and have lots of winners. But it’s great to get the leg-up on this fellow and I’m grateful to Simon Sadler, his owner, who organised my trip,” said the Irishman.

“It was a good decision by Ed to go back to six furlongs. I didn’t take a pull out of the gate and he had a little bit of pressure on his left.

“From halfway, I let him get racing and he picked them off as they slowed down.”

British-based South African trainer Dylan Cunha has thrown plenty at the 2026 Carnival and he was rewarded with a second win.

Long shot Tailgunner Joe ($255) blazed up the inside under old Kranji acquaintance Bernardo Pinheiro in the Azizi Venice Handicap (1,600m), beating Jolly Roger (Barzalona) by a ¼-length.

“I followed the horse since he arrived in Dubai,” said Pinheiro. “I saw his races on dirt and then his races on turf were in a high class, so when I saw him in a handicap I got in touch and asked for the ride.

“He was the only three-year-old in the field, carrying 54kg, and he had a good draw (5) unlike the last few times.

“He jumped okay and then I kept him there with the field and let him breathe but he surprised me when he really gave me the second gear.”

Pinheiro completed a double with another surprise when $126 chance Desperate Hero gained his first Dubai win in the finale, the Azizi Riviera Handicap over 1,200m on turf.

Trained by Pinheiro’s main boss Salem bin Ghadayer, the six-year-old grey arrived with a powerful late run to beat Rapper’s Delight by 2½ lengths.

Veteran Irish jockey Patrick Dobbs celebrated his 48th birthday in style with a double on Nyaar ($79) and Cats By Five ($15), who was bringing up a second win in a row in the Burj Azizi Handicap (1,200m). DUBAI RACING CLUB