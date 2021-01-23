Maia's dream comes true

Just when Singapore racegoers could not get enough of hotshot Brazilian jockey Ruan Maia came the bombshell: He is saying adios after today's Kranji meeting to ride in ultra-competitive Hong Kong.

It has been his dream to pit his skills in the Mecca of racing and he realised it on Thursday, when The Hong Kong Jockey Club granted him a licence from March 1 until the end of its season in mid-July.

The 32-year-old, who was champion jockey in Macau twice, had intended to ride in Singapore for two to three years to build up a strong curriculum vitae with the hope of getting into Hong Kong.

"But it's The Hong Kong Jockey Club which has invited me instead. I was pleasantly surprised, of course, and there was no way I could say no to such an opportunity," said Maia, who lost by only three winners to Vlad Duric for last season's champion jockey's title and is leading with seven winners from three meetings this year.

"This is the place where I have always wanted to end up, and it has come up sooner than I thought. I would be silly to turn it down.

"Yes, of course, I wished I could have done one full season in Singapore, as I really thought I would have a good chance to win the championship. But, unfortunately, it won't be for this year.

"I love Singapore. It's a lovely place. I have to thank the Singapore Turf Club for giving me the opportunity to ride at this wonderful place for one season.

"My wife Erica and I are very sad to leave, as we made many friends here. But, at the same time, we are very excited, as this kind of opportunity happens only once in a lifetime."

Maia will serve a two-day suspension for careless riding after tomorrow's meeting. He will then fly to Hong Kong and serve the mandatory three-week hotel quarantine before he can start riding there.

However, it will not be his first time riding in Hong Kong.

"I rode in Hong Kong in 2018 and 2019 at the Hong Kong-Macau Interport races. In 2018, the Macau horse I was supposed to ride was scratched. But I picked up seven rides and rode one second for Tony Cruz and a third for Benno Yung," he recalled.

"In 2019, I had only one ride, on Mister Kaopu in the Hong Kong Macau Trophy, but he ran unplaced. Still, it was a good experience and I got to meet a few trainers, who will help me a lot when I get there."

Maia made Kranji sit up at his first visit in April 2018. Then licensed by the Macau Jockey Club, he rode Circuit Land to the Group 2 Chairman's Trophy.

He returned for similar hit-and-run cameos in 2019, but did not enjoy the same luck. The Singapore Turf Club granted him a one-year licence last year.

His 62 winners included two Group 1s on Aramaayo in the Kranji Mile and Raffles Cup. He also won the Group 2 Singapore Golden Horseshoe with Boomba and the Group 3 Colonial Chief Stakes with Super Dynasty.

The South China Morning Post reported The Hong Kong Jockey Club's licensing committee secretary Steve Railton as saying that Maia has "impressed as a highly talented jockey".

"He has shown from his first season in Singapore that he is adaptable and he has the right type of make-up to come to Hong Kong and make a go of it," he added.

"The Jockey Club sees him as someone who will continue to flourish here... so he now has the opportunity to prove himself on one of the biggest stages."