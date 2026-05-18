Magical Place should go back-to-back

Race 1 (1,200m)

(5) SNOWBIRD has run two excellent races in succession. She will be hard to beat.

(4) IN HOT WATER caught the eye late behind Mystic Inferno on April 1 and has a big winning chance in this field.

(12) EL COHETE was a touch disappointing last time. The conditions turned up very soft and that did not help. If she gets firmer conditions, she can bounce back to her best form and be competitive.

(7) JULIET OF VERONA ran well on debut. She will appreciate the extra 200m, watch her closely.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(11) REDFORD must have a big winning chance in this field. He has run two excellent races behind two smart horses, so he will be super competitive.

(5) RUBEE KING finished just over one length behind Earn The Weekend on debut. He will improve tremendously second-up. Include him in all bets.

(10) BLACKBIRD will love the step-up in trip to 1,200m.

(1) ROYAL LIGHT wants further, but he will be doing some good work late. Watch him closely.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(9) RABDAN needed his last run after a lengthy break. He was beaten only over six lengths by the very smart Tag And Release. This race lacks consistency and strong form, so he will be hard to beat.

(7) PITERAQ tries hard and her form is consistent, so she will be right there among the places again.

(3) RACHETTU ran a better race last time. If he repeats that run again, he will be competitive.

(6) GIMME MORE APACHE does not need to be special to win on debut in this field. Watch the market closely.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(7) REDLIGHT LANE drops in trip to 1,400m, and with some luck in the running from a tricky draw, she will run a big race.

(2) NICCI’S LAW is better off at the weights and this looks an ideal opportunity for her to finally get it right from a neat draw.

(6) SCANDALIZE has run two nice races with the blinkers fitted. She could improve with the step-up to 1,400m. Watch her closely.

(8) AUTUMN RUSH will need a patient ride from a tough draw. If she settles early and finds herself in a good rhythm turning for home, she will be right there in the finish.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(1) KING’S QUEST won impressively at Durbanville last time. Even though he steps up in class, he looks very progressive. Include him in all bets from a neat draw.

(2) MENTE ET MANU has no weight on his back and drops back in trip. He has a big winning chance on his current form.

(9) CHASINGTHERAINBOW gets the service of top jockey Richard Fourie. He will be switched off early and will be storming home late.

(3) IN A TIMELY MANNER was far from disgraced in the Listed East Cape Guineas at Fairview last time. His chances must be respected from a good draw.

Race 6 (1,800m)

(2) BACKINTHEFASTLANE won well with the blinkers fitted last time. The form of that race has worked out well, and he has a big winning chance again.

(3) BATON ROUGE stayed on well for third last time. If he brings that run to the track again, he will go very close to winning.

(8) LOUI’S STAR has good form with the blinkers on. If she gets some luck in the running from a tricky draw, she should be among the places.

(7) HEAVENLY PRINCE did well to finish just under six lengths behind Backinthefastlane last time. On his best form, he can sneak into the quartet.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(10) AVIGNON won well last time. He loves the straight course at Kenilworth and should be competitive again.

(11) OZARK is knocking on the door. Fourie has been booked to ride. On his current form, he has a massive winning chance.

(7) VERCICAT was given a terrific ride by jockey Tristan Godden last time. He looks progressive. Include him in all bets.

(3) SHIFTING PATH might be the value play in this tricky race. He will be doing some good work late, watch him closely at a fair price.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(10) MAGICAL PLACE won like a smart sprinter in the making last time. That was his first run back after a lengthy break and gelding. Although he was given six points for that, he could be anything. Include him in all bets.

(5) DEMANDING DAVE finished just over one length behind Dance Variety in the Easter Sprint last time. He will be just off the speed early, and he will be flying at them late.

(6) NORTH POINT loves the 1,000m. At the weights on his last run, he should finish much closer to Magical Place.

(3) FLYING FINLEY should be right there in the finish on his current form.

Race 9 (1,000m)

(3) ALL ABOUT AL will be competitive on his current form.

(4) LYRICAL GANGSTER is better than his last run. If he bounces back to his best form, he can win a race like this quite easily.

(6) TAKE THAT won impressively last time at her first run back after a long break. Include her in all bets.

(10) FORT RED has no weight on his back. If he gets away from the field at the right time, he will be hard to peg back.