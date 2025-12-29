Magic Millions feature By Choice for debut winner

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

By Choice (Regan Bayliss) sweeping past his rivals to land the Spelling At Coolmore Mt White Handicap (1,100m) at Randwick on Dec 27.

– If the votes fall the way he thinks they will, co-trainer Adrian Bott will concede that By Choice is Gold Coast-bound after winning on debut at Randwick on Dec 27.

Bott’s preference would be to wait for another steadfast two-year-old event instead of nominating By Choice for the A$3 million (S$2.58 million) Magic Millions 2YO Classic (1,200m) on Jan 17, but the owners are keener on the latter with a case to make.

A A$220,000 purchase at the 2025 Gold Coast Yearling Sale, By Choice (Regan Bayliss, $51) finished strongly in the late stages to overrun early leader Masvingo (Rachel King) – trained by Bjorn Baker – by close to one length to win the Spelling At Coolmore Mt White Handicap (1,100m).

The John O’Shea and Tom Charlton-trained race favourite Tigroni (Zac Lloyd) was less than 1¼-length away in third.

“She’s a professional and that will take her a long way,” Bott said of the two-year-old filly.

“She put herself into the race and came back under Regan. She showed plenty late.

“The owners are keen to get a runner on the Gold Coast and I may be one-out if I said to try and hang out for the Widden Stakes or something like that later.”

Opened to two-year-old fillies, the Group 3 Widden Stakes (1,100m) will be run at Rosehill on Jan 31.

A daughter of Written By, By Choice started from barrier 10 in the field of 11, which Bayliss said worked against her.

“Barrier 10 is never easy especially when the rail is out so far,” he said.

“I knew she had the professionalism to overcome that and that is exactly what she did.

“She showed good speed from the barriers and switched off a treat. She’s a nice filly.”

Bott – who trains in partnership with Gai Waterhouse – also said that should the Magic Millions card be played, By Choice may make an appearance before the main day in the Gold Pearl 2YO Fillies over 1,100m seven days earlier on Jan 10 at the Gold Coast.

RACING AND SPORTS