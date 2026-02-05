‘Magic Man’ Moreira is back, warms up towards Dubai riches

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Brazilian jockey returns to Meydan to lend even more star power to its annual Carnival

Japan’s Vivlos handing Joao Moreira his last Dubai win when they combined to land the Group 1 Dubai Turf (1,800m) at Meydan on March 25, 2017. The Brazilian jockey rides Bullace in the Lord Glitters Handicap on Feb 6.

– Superstar Brazilian jockey Joao Moreira makes his much-awaited return to Meydan since his last visit in 2024.

The globetrotting jockey has been booked for three rides at the 11th Dubai Racing Carnival meeting of the season on Feb 6.

The former four-time Singapore champion jockey (2010 to 2013) has been a regular fixture at the Dubai World Cup (DWC) meeting since 2014, which incidentally marked his best stint at that iconic meeting, with two wins on horses from Hong Kong where he was then plying his trade.

Moreira scored aboard the Ricky Yiu-trained Amber Sky in record-breaking time in the Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint, which was then run over 1,000m (now 1,200m), before flying the Bauhinia flag high again in the very next race, aboard the John Moore-trained Sterling City in the Group 1 Dubai Golden Shaheen (1,200m).

He had since made his way back every March for more success, with Japan’s Vivlos handing him victory in the Group 1 Dubai Turf (1,800m) in 2017.

Success has since eluded the jockey widely known as the “Magic Man” with Japanese raider Danon Beluga coming the closest to adding more DWC silverware in the Dubai Turf with a second in 2023 and a third in 2024.

To be fair, Moreira skipped the 2020 to 2022 editions due to a self-imposed hiatus to treat an ailing hip with platelet-rich plasma and stem cells injections.

The regenerative therapy enabled him to manage the pain better, and thereafter embark on a world farewell tour to Japan, Australia, Hong Kong as well as Dubai, even if he focused his career on Brazil in 2025, hence his absence at the DWC that year.

Moreira, who in 2025 realised his lifelong dream of winning South America’s biggest race, the Gran Premio Latinoamericano aboard Obataye, is back in Dubai this year.

He is even changing tack by taking rides at the Carnival lead-up races in plotting a path to DWC night on March 28 – something he did only once (2016) before.

Among his three rides is the four-time French winner Bullace for trainer Mohammad Mardood in the 350,000 dirham Lord Glitters Handicap (1,800m), the night’s feature which celebrates the popular Group 1-winning grey.

“Bullace has had an amazing French campaign over the past three years,” said Mardood of the Toronado eight-year-old, who used to be prepared in France by Carlos and Yann Lerner.

“He is in great shape for the Lord Glitters Handicap. The wide draw (14) isn’t ideal, but with the ‘Magic Man’, Joao Moreira, taking the ride, we’re confident he can give the horse every chance.”

Among the field of 16, five Europeans take on the locals, including last-start winner Sean for Jamie Osborne, and the Ian Williams-trained Dante’s Lad, who finished an eye-catching third to Arabian Light on his local debut on Jan 2.

“He’s (Dante’s Lad) training well and Ian thinks he’s come on loads since his first run, so we’re expecting a good run,” said Ryan Tongue, director of owners Deva Racing, who recently won the Group 1 Al Maktoum Challenge (1,900m) with Imperial Emperor with Richard Mullen in the saddle.

“Megg (Burton, exercise rider) reports him to be in great form too. The drop back a furlong I feel will suit him well as he has a strong cruising speed. It’s great to have Richie (Mullen) on board.”

Another who has made the journey from the UK is Dividend, who made a good start to Dubai life when third to Folk Festival over 1,600m last time.

Said Jamie Insole, co-trainer: “He ran a great race, only beaten half-a-length and was gaining all the time. We didn’t think he travelled that well as he was off his food for the week, so was running quite light.

“He’s had three weeks now between races and should take a step forward.”

Bahrain trainer Fawzi Nass unveils an interesting recruit in Al Aali, who was Group 3-placed in France for previous trainer Lucie Pontoir.

“Al Aali took quite a long time to adapt as he’s a bit quirky, so we needed some time to figure him out,” said jockey Adrie de Vries.

“He’s going the right way now and has made big progress the last couple of weeks.

“We expect him to run a good race but it’s a stepping stone for him.” DUBAI RACING CLUB