Madushan replaces Malinga in Sri Lanka T20 World Cup squad

Cricket - Asia Cup - Final - Pakistan v Sri Lanka - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - September 11, 2022 Sri Lanka's Pramod Madushan celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman REUTERS/Christopher Pike/File Photo

Feb 7 - The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday confirmed pacer Pramod Madushan as the replacement for Sri Lanka quick Eshan Malinga, who was ruled out of the Twenty20 World Cup on home soil after dislocating his shoulder against England last week.

Malinga, 25, suffered the injury during his second over on Sunday, and was unable to continue as England won the 20-over match by six wickets to secure a series win in Kandy.

"The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has approved Pramod Madushan as a replacement for Eshan Malinga in the Sri Lanka squad," the ICC said in a statement.

Madushan, who has 12 wickets to his name in eight T20s, makes a return to the shortest format for the first time since the 2023 bilateral series in New Zealand.

Sri Lanka, slotted in Group B, will open their campaign against Ireland on February 8 in Colombo.

Sri Lanka’s updated squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Pramod Madushan REUTERS

