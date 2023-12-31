Luke Littler, 16, beats five-time champion Raymond van Barneveld to reach World Darts Championship q-finals

LONDON – English teenager Luke Littler continued his dream run at the World Darts Championship with a 4-1 victory over five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld in the last 16 on Dec 30.

Littler, 16, averaged 105 and hit nine 180s to overpower the veteran Dutchman, 56, to become the youngest player to reach the World Championship quarter-finals.

“Unbelievable! My average has shown it, my double percentage has shown it. I don’t know what to say!”, Littler, who was born 21 days after van Barneveld won his last world title in 2007, told Sky Sports.

“He (van Barneveld) said ‘you can go all the way, I hope you can go all the way’. I said ‘thank you’ – he’s a true gentleman and I respect Raymond.”

Littler, who has pocketed £50,000 (S$84,000) in prize money, said he “can’t believe it” after beating one of his idols and is “daring to dream now”.

“I am only three wins away now. I’m so young, only 16 and I have got nothing to fear, I have got no one to fear, my game can be better than anyone’s on the day and I have shown it there against one of the greatest to have graced that stage,” said Littler, who will face Northern Ireland’s Brendan Dolan in the quarter-finals on New Year’s Day.

When asked if he believed he could lift the trophy, he said: “I fancy myself, I do fancy myself, but we have Brendan next. Let’s just focus on Brendan.”

Dolan is also in fine form, having beaten two-time champion Gary Anderson 4-3 in the last 16 at Alexandra Palace after defeating 2021 champion Gerwyn Price in the previous round.

The Scot came back from 2-0 down to force a final set, in which Anderson crumbled under pressure.

“That was some game,” Dolan told Sky Sports. “I was wondering what was wrong with Gary but then he kicked into gear and the next thing he’s ahead of me. I’m wondering ‘don’t let this go, make him win it’ - it was in the lap of the gods,” said Dolan.

World No. 3 Luke Humphries also squeezed through to the next round with a pulsating win over Joe Cullen.

Humphries came back from two sets down and two legs down in the subsequent tie-break set to seal a 4-3 win in sudden death. He will meet Dave Chisnall in the last eight.

In the other quarter-finals, Scott Williams will meet three-time winner Michael van Gerwen, with 2018 winner Rob Cross up against Chris Dobey. REUTERS