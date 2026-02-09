Luge-Wendl and Arlt keep their powder dry in pursuit of fourth gold

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy, Feb 9 - Germany's Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt have nothing to prove as they seek an unprecedented fourth successive gold in the men's luge doubles but there was a chink of light for their rivals on Monday as they again failed to stamp their authority on training.

The duo, who have also won three golds in the team relay and untold world titles, were a touch off the pace in their first practice runs on Sunday when they finished sixth and seventh.

Back on the ice on Monday, they were fourth in both their runs, though athletes are often reluctant to read too much into the timings as teams experiment with equipment and racing lines.

"When we start every competition we are favourites so we can handle it and this is just another race and we focus on that," Arlt said.

"We have learned this (sport) since we were children and we’re looking forward to racing, but having fun is the most important thing. Life is short and you have to make the best out of it. To perform, enjoy and have fun, that’s the key fact."

Italy's Emanuel Rieder and Simon Kainzwaldner were the fastest duo in run three, while Latvia's Martins Bots and Roberts Plume led the way in the fourth.

Germany have won 12 of the 17 golds awarded in the men's doubles - including a share with Italy in 1972 that brought about the use of thousandths of a second to split ties.

Women's doubles is making its Olympic debut this year but with Austria winning the last two world titles and leading the way in the World Cup this season, it looks an open competition for gold.

Austria's Selina Egle and Lara Kipp were fastest over the first two practice runs, and, after Germany's Dajana Eitberger and Magdalena Matschina edged them in the third, the World Cup leaders delivered a silky smooth run to be fastest in the fourth.

Italian pair Andrea Voetter and Marion Oberhofer look to be the only other team able to launch a realistic challenge.

Both competitions have two more practice runs before the medals are decided on Wednesday. REUTERS