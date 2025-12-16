Luge-Russian lugers register for World Cup event, aiming for Olympics, media reports say

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Dec 16 - Six Russian lugers are registered as individual athletes to compete in this week's World Cup event at ‍Mount ​Van Hoevenberg near Lake Placid, New ‍York, as they try to qualify for the Milano Cortina ​Olympics ​in February 2026, media reports said.

A Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling in October had allowed Russian luge ‍athletes to compete in Olympic qualifying events as neutrals after ​the International Luge ⁠Federation (FIL) had extended an existing exclusion on Russian athletes from its competitions.

The FIL, which did not immediately respond to a request for ​comment, had excluded Russian and Belarusian athletes in 2022 following Moscow's invasion ‌of Ukraine.

Earlier this month, ​a separate ruling from CAS allowed Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in International Ski and Snowboard Federation qualification events if they meet the IOC's criteria for individual neutral athletes (AIN).

U.S. media said the Russian athletes would take part ‍in the official training sessions from Tuesday, with ​the event set for Friday and Saturday.

Tatiana Ivanova was the only ​Russian luger to win a medal ‌in the 2022 Winter Olympics, taking bronze in women's singles. REUTERS