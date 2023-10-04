Lucu in for recovering Dupont for France against Italy

PARIS -Maxime Lucu will start at scrumhalf to deputize for Antoine Dupont as coach Fabien Galthie stuck with his premium side for France's final Rugby World Cup Pool A game against Italy on Friday.

Lucu will pair up with Bordeaux-Begles club partner, flyhalf Matthieu Jalibert, as Les Bleus look to wrap up top spot in the group and set up a potential quarter-final clash with defending champions South Africa, who are widely expected to end up second in Pool B behind Ireland.

Dupont was ruled out of the game after fracturing his cheekbone in a head-to-head clash during France's 96-0 win against Namibia and the 26-year-old only made his return to the squad at the weekend, resuming light training as he awaits the green light from his surgeon to start playing rugby again.

The only other change from the team who started against Namibia is Gregory Alldritt returning to take the number eight shirt after nursing a minor knee injury, forming the third row with captain Charles Ollivon and Anthony Jelonch, who was again preferred to Francois Cros.

Team:

15-Thomas Ramos, 14-Damian Penaud, 13-Gael Fickou, 12-Jonathan Danty, 11-Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 10-Matthieu Jalibert, 9-Maxime Lucu, 7-Charles Ollivon, 8-Gregory Alldritt, 6-Anthony Jelonch, 5-Thibaud Flament, 4-Cameron Woki, 3-Uini Atonio, 2- Peato Mauvaka, 1-Cyril Baille.

Replacements:

16-Pierre Bourgarit, 17-Reda Wardi, 18-Dorian Aldegheri, 19-Romain Taofifenua, 20-Francois Cros, 21-Baptiste Couilloud, 22-Yoram Moefana, 23-Melvyn Jaminet REUTERS