Lucky Sweynesse has the class

RACE 1 (1,200M)

12 Star Of Red looks to have struck form. He caught the eye for third last start and any improvement holds him in good stead. A strong chance to finally get on the board.

5 Good Beauty has drawn awkwardly but knows how to finish off. He mixes his form but remains a threat in Class 5.

6 Moon Peaks is suited in this grade. Narrowly beaten last time, he is expected to figure once more.

2 Happy Time can bounce back. Forgive his latest effort.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

12 Multiple Star has, at times, shown plenty of ability. With the light weight, it would not surprise to see him turn his form around, as he has done previously.

5 Hearty Wish is doing plenty right. He is on the improve and bears close watching for jockey Lyle Hewitson.

9 Winwin Thirtythree narrowly missed two runs back. He will get every opportunity under the title-chasing Joao Moreira.

4 Mission Smart should roll forward and make his own luck.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

8 Over The Moon is making rapid improvement. He can take another step forward under Moreira for his first win.

7 Mighty Star is better than his debut seventh suggests. He can make an impression if he is in close attendance throughout.

5 Indigenous Realm gets every opportunity to go back-to-back. On the up, he just needs to offset the tricky gate.

1 Happy Daily gets his chance, even with the top weight.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

1 Beauty Tycoon has the experience and form to be winning. He is on the rise and has his opportunity as clearly the best horse in the race.

5 Ching, a newcomer, is a big threat. He is worth a decent each-way bet. Back him accordingly off the back of a strong trial on the dirt.

14 Theta Hedge has no weight on his back. This could prove decisive in the finish. He has found his feet and a win is very close.

12 All Is Ready mixes his form but has some ability.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

10 Hyperion Tree should roll forward and prove tough to catch - as he showed last start. This contest looks like his to lose.

12 Chater Pins has mixed his form all term but has done very well without winning. That could change though under Moreira.

1 Darci Joy has claims. He is next best for the in-form Ricky Yiu.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

13 Hang's Decision will run his final race before retiring. His recent form would not suggest that he is getting on in age at all. He is racing well and, with a race run to suit his closing speed, he can steamroll this bunch for a fairy tale win.

6 Seatosky was sound first-up. He can take another step forward. He showed plenty of speed in his trial before his debut.

2 Amazing Victory is racing well without winning. He just needs a bit of luck to be a big threat.

7 All Is Good is consistent. A solid chance.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

13 Beauty Mission, who has drawn well, looks the one to beat on his form. He is unlucky not to be a winner already. He gets a few favours to break through.

11 Never Too Soon mixes his form but is doing well. With Moreira's archrival Zac Purton up, he should get every opportunity.

2 Kilindini has mixed his form but looks to have found a winnable rating. The wide gate is a concern but his acclimatisation period looks nearly over.

3 Super Dynamite is consistent enough to have a say.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

7 Turin Redsun is so close to his first Hong Kong victory. He has done everything right except win. He gets one of his best chances under Purton. The gate, weight and distance suit.

2 Champion's Way is consistent. He does not know how to run a bad race. With even luck, he should be fighting out the finish.

3 Excellent Proposal has been a touch disappointing this season. Still, his best could see him take the top honour.

9 Money Catcher, who found one to beat in his last two starts, is close to his first win.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

11 Global Harmony would have bolted home last time with any ounce of luck in the straight. This looks his race to lose, especially with the strong booking of Purton.

14 War Weapon is a solid each-way chance. If he gets a fast tempo, he should be firing home.

13 Lucky Eight is chasing back-to-back wins. He won with authority on debut.

2 Excellent Daddy should get the luck and the opportunity. He was a strong winner last start for jockey Derek Leung.

RACE 10 (1,200M)

6 Lucky Sweynesse is full of class. He gets every chance to nail a fifth win in his seventh Hong Kong start. He is on the rapid rise and only needs to negate the wide gate to have a winning chance.

3 Voyage Warrior has found his mark. He ran well last start and should be able to snag a win soon, if not today.

8 Be Ready is chasing back-to-back wins. The inside gate suits but the class rise is a bit worrisome. Still, he is in form and very fit.

1 Trillion Win, who has four wins, six placings from 18 starts, just needs to offset the wide gate.

RACE 11 (1,600M)

7 Powerful Wings is so close to his first win in Hong Kong. He appears more than capable of getting it. He is a classy son of Kingman who can atone for his narrow miss last start.

5 Tuchel is looking to recapture his winning groove. Suspect the yielding ground got him undone last start. A return to a firm surface holds him in good stead, especially with Purton engaged.

9 Storm Legend is racing well and should be very competitive.

4 Secret Vision is chasing back-to-back wins.

•Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club