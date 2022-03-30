Lucky Jinsha shoots for five in a row

Sure, your better half would have thought you were crazy when you raised a cheer at the image on your television screen last Saturday evening.

It did not really matter.

After all, you were not alone.

Across the country, from posh living rooms to dingy kopitiams to wherever racing fans gather, the cheers were for Lim's Kosciuszko when he put together that eighth win in a row.

We are like that. We salute great achievements and that showing in Race 9 was something special.

Come this Saturday, we could be punching the air again should Lucky Jinsha put together a string of five wins in a row.

While not in the same realm or league as Lim's Kosciuszko, Lucky Jinsha has got that "certain something" about him. Something which draws us in.

And, five wins on the trot will help enhance that image.

Can he do it?

Why not? High-flying trainer Tim Fitzsimmons has kept him in rattling form and that we know from his workout on the training track yesterday morning.

Sent out against the clock, Lucky Jinsha ticked all the boxes when running the 600m in 38.3sec.

It was a fine piece of work from a really fine galloper.

What more can we tell you about Lucky Jinsha that you do not already know?

Nothing really.

We know he took a long time to settle in and opened his account - at only his eighth start.

Then, in less than a year, he has charged through the ranks, winning twice in Class 5 before taking on and beating Class 4 opposition last September.

His biggest test came at his last start when he faced Class 3 opposition in mid-March.

He passed that one with flying colours, leading from pillar to post over the 1,200m on grass.

Now comes an even bigger test. Can he, on Saturday, stare down the likes of Mortal Engine and King Arthur?

We reckon he will not blink.

Lucky Jinsha is racing in great heart. While, right now, he cannot hold a candle to the feats of Lim's Kosciuszko, but he is working himself into the hearts of the Kranji faithful and a fifth victory off the spin will not surprise.

With all 12 races on Saturday being run on the Polytrack, the Open Maiden event over the Polytrack 1,100m should see a blast to the line.

There are Shang Chi, City Gate and Melody Fair. All made the board at their last starts.

But the real interest will centre around two runners having their racing debuts. They are Rahotu and Golden Monkey.

Trained by Donna Logan and Fitzsimmons respectively, they are both in fine fettle.

That we know from their showings at the trials and on the training track. In separate workouts over the 600m, both stopped the clock in 37.8sec.

In no particular order, let us start off with Rahotu.

It was the third time in a month that he has impressed us with his work attitude.

First time out in a trial in early March, leading hoop Manoel Nunes was in the saddle when he led all the way to win by 21/2 lengths.

The five-year-old Irish-bred clocked 61.55sec - easing up - for the Poly 1,000m.

A fortnight ago, Logan had him back at the trials and he was even more impressive, winning by five lengths in an improved 60.58sec.

As for Golden Monkey, he won his trial just last week. Ridden by Oscar Chavez, he stayed fourth but made a forward move on straightening to lead.

The three-year-old never handed it back, winning by 11/2 lengths in a smart 60.3sec.

Both are ticking over nicely and they will inject loads of interest into that Open Maiden contest.