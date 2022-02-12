Lucky Jinsha capable of fourth straight win

All eyes will on the exciting Lucky Jinsha in tomorrow's penultimate event at Kranji.

The Tim Fitzsimmons-trained galloper will be attempting his fourth straight win - and fifth in his last six starts - in the $70,000 Class 3 race over the Polytrack 1,200m.

So can he still rise to the occasion in his first Class 3 race?

"It's a big step-up in class. He'll be running in a quality field. But he deserves his chance. We've got to step him up, so he can experience a different tempo," said Fitzsimmons.

"We'll see how he goes. He trialled well last Thursday and he's really well. If he does well this weekend, I'll step him up to 1,400m next.

The Australian trainer reckoned the Lucky Unicorn Stable-owned four-year-old still has a few more tricks in store.

"But we'll still take it one race at a time. He's already done an amazing job to rise from Class 5 to Class 3," added Fitzsimmons.

Jockey Manoel Nunes echoed Fitzsimmons' sentiments that tomorrow's event will not be a walk in the park.

"It's a very strong field, almost like a Class 2, at least horses who have the capacity to end up in Class 2 one day," said the Brazilian jockey, who has struck up a fruitful association of 10 winners with Fitzsimmons since he returned to Singapore at the end of last year.

"Siam Warrior is a very good horse and King Arthur is also an up-and-coming horse. My horse is well. I won with him at his last start and he was very impressive.

"He's quite a big horse and he showed some speed then. In my opinion, he likes to go forward. But it really depends on what barrier he draws."

Lucky Jinsha has drawn Gate 9, but two reserves are drawn inside of him.