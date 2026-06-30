Louw called up to strengthen Springbok options for Nations Championship

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Rugby Union - First Test - South Africa v Wales - Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria, South Africa - July 2, 2022 South Africa's Elrigh Louw in action with Wales's Liam Williams and Owen Watkin REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG, June 30 - Loose forward Elrigh Louw was called up to the South Africa squad on Tuesday for the Nations Championship as additional forward cover, the South African Rugby Union said.

Louw played the last of his 13 tests against Wales in November 2024, and spent most of last year on the sidelines after suffering a serious knee injury.

He returned this year and made a strong impact for the Pretoria-based Bulls, who reached the United Rugby Championship final this month.

The world champion Springboks begin their campaign in the new competition on Saturday against England at Ellis Park in Johannesburg, followed by back-to-back clashes against Scotland at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on July 11 and Wales in Durban on July 18. REUTERS