Loughnane gains breakthrough in British Classic

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Bow Echo claiming the Group 1 2000 Guineas (1,600m) in style at Newmarket on May 2, handing Irish jockey Billy Loughnane his biggest success after four years of riding.

– Billy Loughnane enjoyed the biggest success of his career when Bow Echo bounded to a resounding victory in the £525,000 (S$906,000) Group 1 Betfred 2000 Guineas (1,600m) at Newmarket on May 2.

Loughnane burst onto the scene on the all-weather back in November 2022 at just 16 years old, and his rise to stardom has been a swift one at that.

The now 20-year-old claimed the all-weather championship that season. On the opening day of the 2023 turf campaign, Loughnane – who was having just his third ride on the turf – steered Doddie’s Impact to victory in the Brocklesby Stakes (1,000m) at Doncaster.

He became the youngest jockey since Lester Piggott in 1951 to ride in a British classic, when he partnered Richard Spencer’s Sweet Harmony in the 1000 Guineas in May 2023.

After riding out his claim in September 2023, the Irish-born rider has continued to go from strength to strength.

Rashabar’s boilover success in the 2024 Group 2 Coventry Stakes (1,200m) provided the rising star with his first win at Royal Ascot.

In 2025, Loughnane rode 222 winners, breaking Kieren Fallon’s record that had stood since 2003.

But it was not until trainer Charlie Appleby called him up to ride Rebel’s Romance in the Grosser Preis von Berlin (2,400m) that August that he would claim his first Group 1 success.

Having ridden George Boughey’s Invited to break Fallon’s record last season, it seemed only fitting that the Craven House handler would source him with Bow Echo, bred by the late Sheikh Mohammed Obaid.

The son of Night Of Thunder was sent off as a $22 shot to give Loughnane a breakthrough Classic winner.

Having cruised into contention heading down towards the furlong marker, the three-year-old colt – who was unbeaten in three previous starts – showed a sparkling turn of foot to power 2¾ lengths away from Breeders’ Cup hero Gstaad (Ryan Moore).

Distant Storm (William Buick) finished eight lengths away in third.

Loughnane was over the moon.

“I can’t put this into words,” said an emotional Loughnane, son of Irish-born trainer Mark. “I’ve wanted to be a jockey ever since the day I could talk and I’ve put so much work into a day like today.

“I was in tears when I saw my dad; him and mum have put so much work into me. They taught me how to ride, and this is great.

“I’ve just turned 20 and to do something like that is a dream. Not many people have the opportunity to ride a horse like that and I know how fortunate I am.

“I’ve watched millions of Guineas and it went perfect. He got into a nice rhythm and picked up well when I needed him.

“To find a horse like this at 20 years old, I can’t thank everyone enough.

“I can’t put it into words; I’ve never had a feeling like that in my life.”

Success meant that Loughnane became the youngest-winning jockey of the 2000 Guineas since Donnacha O’Brien, then 19, partnered Saxon Warrior to victory in 2008.

Loughnane was quick to hand out plaudits to Boughey, who himself at the age of 34, became the youngest trainer to win both the 1000 and 2000 Guineas since World War II.

He had saddled Catchet to victory in the 1000 Guineas back in 2022.

Added Loughnane: “I’ve been riding out for George since I was 16 and he’s really pushed me to the next level. What a trainer.

“I’m very fortunate to ride such good racehorses and he’s (Bow Echo) a superstar, a dream to ride.

“I planned the race out going a million different directions, but it was the perfect A to B and what a feeling.

“He’s had the perfect preparation and George is a genius – it just shows when he gets the stock what he can do.”

Boughey was proud of claiming a British Classic double, and had praises for both the horse and jockey.

“It means the world. To do it at home in Newmarket is amazing,” he said to Racing TV.

“It’s pretty exciting. He’s a colt who has always shown us that.

“I felt like we’d almost gone a little bit overboard on what we thought of him before the race, but that’s what he was showing me.

“His lead horse might not be a superstar, but we’ve had some Group 1 horses who haven’t gone by him and the fact that he goes eight, 10 lengths past tells us that he’s a good one.

“He just exudes confidence. Special mention for the rider. Billy is only 20 and to hold his nerve and to do what he did.

“But this horse has stood out from the word go. He’s a very good horse.” RACING AND SPORTS