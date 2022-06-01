Loriz is anything but slow

RACE 1 (1,650M)

1 V Chevaliers knows what it is all about and this contest does not look overly strong. He can find the right spot and boss this lot from the middle draw.

4 Red Impact is progressing towards another win. This is a suitable contest and Vincent Ho is in strong form.

9 Sure Win Win can finish off strongly with no weight on his back. Keep safe.

8 Sunny Delight is yet to win but does appear close. Do not discount.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

10 E Honey has consistency and pairs strongly with Luke Currie. He is stepping away from a solid gate. If he gets a few favours, he can win with the light weight.

5 Carry The Diamond is racing well. He has found his grade and Zac Purton's booking holds him in good stead.

11 Viva Chef is jumping from a favourable inside gate. He is not without his chance against this lot.

12 Vector is tracking towards a first win. Keep safe.

RACE 3 (1,650M)

6 Courageous Knight is always thereabouts. With the right run, he can break through for the first time. He slots in light and should bounce back on firmer ground than his last start. He will have value.

2 E Legend is racing well as a winner two starts ago. Expect a strong showing with Purton engaged.

1 Happy Daily is better than his record suggests. Getting back to Class 4 suits for him.

3 Blissful Star is tracking towards his first win. Karis Teetan is sticking aboard.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

6 Loriz does not know how to put a foot wrong. He looks well-placed to collect another win. He has drawn well and is stepping out following a strong fourth last week. He can win again.

5 Vamos has mixed his form but is closing in on a first win at Happy Valley. He has got a powerful turn of foot and it would not surprise to see Purton get the best out of him.

2 Bingo Bingo has claims. He has done well and has always been thereabouts.

3 Winning Icey just needs to offset the wide gate to be competitive.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

6 Common Room is better than his record suggests. He can turn it around after a lacklustre effort on the dirt. Expect he will be sent around at a big. He has shown before that he is capable of drastically reversing his form. Take a chance.

5 Shining Fortune is progressing well. He is lightly raced and just needs to offset the wide gate to be a factor for the in-form John Size.

7 Fighting Star did well in the worst part of the track last time. He can bounce up to score.

1 Charming Steed is next best.

RACE 6 (1,650M)

9 Ready Player One ran well last time for third. He gets his chance again with no weight on his back. It would not surprise to see him take another step forward under a low impost.

2 Red Majesty knows how to succeed as a seven-time winner in town. Yet again, he is holding his condition and looks to have his chance with Purton up.

4 Escape Route is after back-to-back wins. He has hit a purple patch of form.

3 Packing Award can turn it around. He has the class to do so.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

2 Racing Fighter is down to Class 4 for the first time. He would not know himself in this grade and Alfred Chan's 5lb (2.27kg) claim gets him in really well at the weights.

1 Gorgeous Vitality is after back-to-back wins. He has the class to win again, especially with Purton at the helm.

7 Yellowfin gets Joao Moreira engaged for the first time. Expect he can turn his form around with the leading jockey electing to ride.

5 Blustitch has looked sound in his trials. He can figure on debut from Gate 1.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

12 Pride Of Eight closed quite well in a strong race last time. He should be able to carry that form to this race and defy what is likely to be a very big price. His other advantage is the light weight.

3 Ping Hai Galaxy could well roll forward and find the front. Back in form, he gets his chance to pinch this contest.

9 Rising From Ashes is closing in on his first win. He has drawn well and gets his opportunity under Moreira.

1 Roman Turbo is next best. He can turn his form around.

RACE 9 (1,650M)

3 En Pointe is racing well and looks well-placed to improve over the longer trip. If he can get a clean run, he can win.

10 Smoothies can turn his form around. He is favoured at the bottom of the handicap with Matthew Poon engaged.

11 Dr Winning can make his presence felt. He does well at Happy Valley. With a clean run, he should get his opportunity.

2 Crossford has the class and is racing well.

• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club