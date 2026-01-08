Lord North is right on Flight Plan path at maiden Dubai trip

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Group 2 winner Flight Plan is reported to have worked a treat in Meydan ahead of his Dubai debut in the Lord North Handicap (1,800m) on Jan 9.

– Horses trained in eight different countries clash on a bumper nine-race card at Meydan racecourse on Jan 9, headed by the Lord North Handicap and Al Wasl Stakes.

The featured AED350,000 (S$122,000) Lord North Handicap has garnered a field of 12 for the 1,800m turf trip.

As a Group 2 winner, Flight Plan deserves top billing in the race named after the three-time Dubai Turf winner.

A winner of the Group 2 Dullingham Park Stakes (1,600m) at Leopardstown in 2023, Karl Burke’s five-year-old makes his Dubai debut off the back of a fifth to stablemate Holloway Boy at Kempton in December.

“Flight Plan looks great, I’m really happy with his condition since he arrived in Dubai,” said Burke. “He looks really well, has worked really well, got a good draw (1) and we’re looking forward to seeing him run.

“He’s run over nine furlongs (1,800m) before when he finished third in the (2023 Group 3) Strensall at York, so the trip holds no fears although he’s just as effective at a mile.”

Flight Plan’s 11 rivals include a fellow British raider in Fort George, who makes his Meydan debut for trainer Ed Walker and jockey Kieran Shoemark, who will sport the silks of owner Fitri Hay.

“Fort George worked well with Kieran on him,” reported Walker, who celebrated his first Dubai win last week with Northern Champion.

“We’re very happy with him as he didn’t blow and his recovery has made a step forward from last week. His weight is good and he looks great.”

Also in the field is last-start winner Native American, one of two in the line-up for owners Wathnan Racing who also run Jeff Koons, while Charlie Appleby sends out Mothecombe, a narrow third to Native American a month ago.

Saeed bin Suroor runs Britannia Stakes winner Arabian Story, who is making his first start since July.

The Al Wasl Stakes, Race 5, looks a fascinating contest with 11 just-turned three-year-olds thundering down the Meydan straight turf track.

Godolphin run three, with Appleby’s Group 2 Mill Reef Stakes (1,200m) winner Words Of Truth looking the pick of them.

William Buick rides the colt, with Richard Mullen on Maximised and Oisin Orr on Sword Maker for Saeed.

“Words Of Truth proved a solid campaigner last season and has wintered well so far,” said Appleby. “He looks the one they all have to beat on the form book and we are confident that conditions here will suit.

“Maximized showed a decent level of form heading into the first part of the summer but lost his way slightly afterwards.

“He has been gelded and his preparation going into this has been faultless. If he can get back to his early two-year-old form, he will be a big player.”

Suroor was also bullish about his charge, Sword Maker.

“Sword Maker improved throughout last season and has been working well out in Dubai. He is ready to get going and this looks the right race for him,” said the Emirati trainer.

Swedish trainer Oscar Berneklint enjoyed family success at Meydan a few years ago when his mother Susanne won with I Kirk and Plata O Plomo. He is now back with his own licence and saddles two, Nocutsnobuts and Supreme Shine, the only filly in the race.

“Both of them look really well and have adapted well to the climate,” said the trainer, whose wife Rebecca Stalhandske rides Supreme Shine.

“We think Friday will be a bit too sharp, especially going over the straight track for the first time. Both are going to need the run but hopefully they will get good experience out of the race.

“We’re hopeful for a good run but their opponents – not least Words Of Truth – will be tough horses to go up against.” DUBAI RACING CLUB