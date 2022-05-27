Lor skips three clear of Size

HONG KONG • Frankie Lor's aspirations of securing a maiden Hong Kong trainers' championship have been significantly boosted by his Happy Valley treble on Wednesday night.

But the unassuming horseman is taking nothing for granted.

Edging to a 77-74 lead over 11-time champion John Size, with 14 meetings left in the season, Lor reclaimed the ascendancy over his former boss with his victories from My Ecstatic, Everyone's Delight and Excellent Peers.

Delighted with the form of his stable, Lor refuses to entertain thoughts of winning the title in his fifth season - primarily out of respect for the legendary Size.

"I'm very happy to have a treble, but my old boss is really strong. Some meetings he can win three or four, so I will just keep trying hard," said Lor.

"I'll just keep trying to train more winners."

Excellent Peers accelerated strongly in the straight with a rail-hugging ride by Joao Moreira, who now holds an eight-winner lead over arch-rival Zac Purton.

