Loose manhole cover causes opening practice at Formula One’s Las Vegas Grand Prix to be cut short

Stewards using a crane to remove the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz Jr due to a drain cover that came off the asphalt and hit the car. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
30 min ago
Published
35 min ago

LAS VEGAS – The Las Vegas Grand Prix got off to an embarrassing start after the first practice session on the new circut was cut short after around 10 minutes on Thursday due to a loose drain cover.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz had his vehicle stop after hitting a bump, resulting in a red flag. After some delay organisers announced that the session would not be resumed.

“Following inspection, it was the concrete frame around a manhole cover that has failed. We now need to check all of the other manhole covers which will take some time,” the International Motoring Federation (FIA) said in a statement.

“We will be discussing with the local circuit engineering team about the length of time it will take to resolve and will update with any resultant changes to the schedule.”

A second practice session was scheduled for midnight local time in Vegas and organisers faced a race against time to make the checks and necessary repairs in time.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc had posted the fastest lap with a time of 1 minute 40.909 seconds. AFP

More On This Topic
Red Bull’s Verstappen slams Las Vegas Grand Prix as ‘99% show’
Formula One’s Las Vegas race isn’t living up to the hype

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top