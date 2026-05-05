Look no further than Magical Sky in Race 3

Race 1 (1,200m)

(8) ROSA OSIRIA has yet to open her account, but she is not to be underestimated.

(9) WEDDING VOW was not far back last time.

(12) MISS DANON has a wide draw to contend with, but she is back to a sprint.

The switch to the Poly could see (4) TIPPERARY home.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(1) DE GULDEN takes on older horses from gate 1 but won well at just her second start.

(7) WHATASTAR has shown up well in two starts since her maiden win. All three have been on the Poly and she is down in class.

With a 2.5kg claimer aboard, (9) ACACIA’S BLOSSOM should be competitive.

(2) LITTLEBLACKGEM was doing her best work late over the course and distance last time and can feature.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(7) MAGICAL SKY is a Poly specialist, with her last two wins coming over the course and distance. Winning chance.

(4) CATCH A PENNY won first-up on the Poly after showing smart Cape form. She is 3.5kg worse off with Magical Sky but looks capable of further improvement.

(3) KYTHERA showed up well first-up on March 8. She is lightly raced and must have a winning chance.

(2) CAPTAIN’S CHRISTY last won over the course and distance and can go close.

Race 4 (2,000m)

(2) VIXENS WAR is tried and tested over the trip and overdue for a win. Her lightly raced stablemate (6) TAKETHEGREENLIGHT was touched off on his local debut, but he steps up in trip.

(4) PEEPING TOM was just narrowly beaten on the Poly last time.

(7) DEVIL’S PEAK has a chance for minor money.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(9) MANY WATERS has run his best races on the Poly and took on stronger when second last time.

(6) CIRCLE OF GRACE has been up against stronger lately. The switch to Poly can often bring out the best in older horses.

(11) STATE CAPITOL has another light weight.

(2) ARCTIC FURY has a handy weight and could go all the way.

Race 6 (1,800m)

(6) MASTER DU ROUVRAY shoulders top weight but he looks capable.

(8) THE WOLF was three lengths behind Master Du Rouvray when they last met. He meets his rival on 3kg better terms, so he can turn the tables.

(9) PRINCE OF TROY has a handy galloping weight and is one to watch in the market.

(7) TAKEYOURBESTSHOT has come well on the Poly. Not one to leave out of any calculations.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(2) NEXT OF KIN has a handy draw and can go one better.

(4) WORLD OF OUR OWN has jumped up the handicap after winning his last two. He can still have the wood on (6) PIED PIPER, who finished a length behind him last time. The 4kg claim could see World Of Our Own confirm that result.

(7) SIERRA SAGRADA took a break after shedding his maiden in July 2025. Keagan de Melo is on board, so keep a close eye on him.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(5) SPRING KISS returns from a break. She will be a big runner.

(3) MYSTIQUE ROUGE was narrowly beaten last time. She rates a strong chance over the trip.

(1) JAZZ DIVA has the best draw and gets 4kg relief.

(8) GRUE OF ICE is never far back. The step-up in trip could help.

Race 9 (1,000m)

(2) CHARA SANDS has a good draw and a 4kg claimer aboard that should see him competitive.

(6) CAPPELLINO last won over the course and distance and should feature prominently.

(10) LUNCH MONEY has the widest draw but is never far back lately.

(1) ZOOMBOMBER goes well on the Poly and has the best draw.