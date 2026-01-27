Long time between drinks, but Dapper can salute

Race 1 (1,200m)

(1) SNOW QUEEN ran well below form when making her KwaZulu-Natal debut. Drawn wide and friendless in the market then, she can do better from gate 1.

(9) PREDATOR’S SURPRISE improved last time and could finally be coming to hand. She has a light weight.

(4) NEBULOUS showed up well in her first local outing after showing some useful Cape form.

(12) CATRIEN has a wide draw and little Cape form to back any claims, but is likely to improve.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(8) HARPA was not far back last time but is capable of better. She has a big weight but is capable in this line-up.

(2) CALI BULLET has made steady improvement. She is lightly raced and her best recent effort has been on the Poly.

(1) MISS DANON has shown up well in two sprints after returning from a break. She should appreciate the step-up in trip judge on her previous showings.

(3) PEGGY SUE SHAKE showed improvement in first-time blinkers and has a light weight that will help her chances.

Race 3 (1,800m)

(2) MS GALORE has been unlucky on a number of occasions and was touched off last run. This rider should suit.

(3) DESERT DOG has improved on the Poly albeit a well-beaten second last outing. He will be a big runner.

(8) DEVIL’S PEAK finished fourth over 2,000m last time. Keep an eye on him.

(10) MANIKONGO gets first-time blinkers and a tongue-tie. He could improve.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(6) THE MASK is consistent. Although he has a big weight, he does get 4kg relief from the rider.

(2) MASTER SILVANO has not been too far back in two races since shedding his maiden tag. He is still lightly raced with some scope and gets first-time blinkers.

(1) PROFESSOR LUPIN started as favourite at his last run but was touched off by (4) L’ULTIMO, who was rewarded for his consistent recent form. But trainer Alyson Wright’s grey gelding is 1kg better off in the handicap and can turn the tables.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(5) RAFIKI has been touched off at his last two runs on the Poly. He is down in class on his last showing and if he is holding form well, he can be a big runner.

(1) THE GLIDING FISH has been making steady progress and from the best draw, he should be a contender, although his best recent form has been on the turf.

(8) ULTRA QUICK is never far back and loves the Poly.

(7) LOU LOU THE LEGEND is another that enjoys the Poly but was touched off last run.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(1) DAPPER is long overdue for another win. He is hardly ever out of the money and with the best draw over an ideal trip, he could break the ice.

(7) PRINCE OF TROY started at long odds last time after his debut win. The extra should suit and he does look progressive.

(10) CHARLIE CROKER has a wide draw but steady Cape form. He has a fair weight. One to include in the exotics.

(9) PARMENION is over his best course and distance, and with a 2.5kg claimer on board, he should be competitive.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(5) MAGIC SURPRISE is down in class and was touched off on the Poly last time.

(3) GRAND APPEAL was touched off late and the drop back in trip should not be an issue. They take on a field of well-exposed older horses and should run a big race.

(2) RAFA’S BOY steps up in trip but has good form on the Poly, and he should be competitive. Wright has a host of veteran campaigners, best of which may be (6) IBUTHO with his 4kg claimer aboard.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(1) AUSTRIAN BEAUTY is quick and back over her preferred trip. She has a smart claiming apprentice aboard and should run a good race from the best draw.

(3) GRAND FORCE started as favourite last run but was upstaged by his long-shot stable companion. Things should turn around.

(5) TIME IN PARIS has been coming on nicely and should be competitive.

(6) TRAFALGAR SQUARE goes well over the course and distance and can go one better.