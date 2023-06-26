Long odds for horse racing’s survival in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Three weeks have galloped by since the Singapore horse racing industry was rocked by the news that the Government was reclaiming the 120ha of land where the Kranji racecourse sits, and the countdown to its closure on Oct 5, 2024, has already begun.

The ripple effect within the industry has not subsided, though. The wounds are still raw and no real new ground has been broken since the announcement on June 5.

Two meetings were arranged to address the two main issues at the heart of the crisis: Trainers’ stable staff who are not covered by the assistance scheme that Singapore Turf Club’s (STC) 350 staff will enjoy upon retrenchment, and animal welfare of the more than 700 horses.

The first one between STC’s president and chief executive Irene Lim and the 22 trainers under the Association of Racehorse Trainers Singapore (Arts) on June 9 was cut short by a walkout of more than three-quarters of the group.

Tempers boiled over and no headway was made, other than Ms Lim asking for the association to submit a list of concerns around the closure.

The list was submitted last Friday and STC will respond this week.

STC also promised that it would address any low-hanging fruits as soon as possible, for example, an increase in prize money and racing through the traditional December break.

The second meeting was again convened by Arts, but with a representative group of the roughly 500 owners in Singapore on June 14.

Opinions and objectives were split in their exit strategies – some (mostly trainers) were resigned to their fate but wanted compensation, others (mostly owners) wanted an extension of time to survive for as long as there is a sliver of hope.

The main aim was for the two groups to come together as one to facilitate any representations with either STC or the Government.

Arts president and trainer Michael Clements and a few owners put up a united front when they spoke to the media present. The main message was that the association empathised with the owners’ needs and is supportive of their push for more time.

“If you put yourself in the shoes of a racehorse owner in Singapore, I’d want a longer timeline for my horse to race,” said Mr Clements.

“So, I think it’s very fair from the owners that they would like an extension. Of course, we would 100 per cent be aligned with that, we will be working with the owners to put forward that representation.

“It’s a vast group of owners with different opinions, but we will try to have only one voice.

“However, immediately, we need to ensure racing continues and is able to be sustainable going forward while at the same time working with the owners and their requests for an extension.”