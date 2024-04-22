London Marathon sets world record with more than 53,000 finishing

Athletics - London Marathon - London, Britain - April 21, 2024 General view of the participants and spectators on Tower Bridge during the marathon REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Athletics - London Marathon - London, Britain - April 21, 2024 General view of the participants on Tower Bridge during the marathon REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Athletics - London Marathon - London, Britain - April 21, 2024 General view of the participants and spectators on Tower Bridge as a boat is seen during the marathon REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Athletics - London Marathon - London, Britain - April 21, 2024 General view of the participants and spectators on Tower Bridge during the marathon REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Athletics - London Marathon - London, Britain - April 21, 2024 General view of the participants after finishing the marathon REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Updated
Apr 22, 2024, 11:02 PM
Published
Apr 22, 2024, 10:32 PM

More than 53,000 runners completed the 44th London Marathon on Sunday, setting a world record, race organisers said on Monday.

The number is a significant increase from last year's edition when 43,965 runners finished the race.

There were 54,281 runners who started after 65,725 registered to participate, with Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir setting a women's-only world record.

The event also set a fundraising record with more than 67 million pounds ($82 million) having been raised so far, event director Hugh Brasher said.

"The total will continue to grow as many donations come in after the event weekend," he added. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top