Lomax targeting Wallabies debut in second leg of Nations Championship

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MELBOURNE, July 28 - Rugby league convert Zac Lomax can offer no timeline on a recovery from a long-standing groin injury but is not giving up his goal of representing Australia by the end of the test season.

The highly-rated Western Force winger has been sidelined with osteitis pubis since May, ruling him out of selection in Les Kiss's first Wallabies squad for next month's two-test series against Japan.

Plenty has happened off-field, though, with Lomax confirmed on Sunday as the latest signing for the Papua New Guinea Chiefs, the expansion team that will join the Australasian National Rugby League in 2028.

Lomax returned from a visit to PNG late on Monday, thrilled to have his long-term future sorted out while re-focusing on his short-term goals of getting fit and breaking into Kiss's Wallabies squad.

"My heart and soul is absolutely dedicated to Australia in rugby union. I want nothing more than to pull on that gold jersey," he told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"That’s what it’s about. I need to get my body fit and healthy and in the best condition I can to be able to pull on that jersey.

"It’s a little bit unfortunate being out injured at the moment, but that’s my goal, to play in a World Cup. I’ll do everything in my power to give myself a red-hot chance."

Australia will host the World Cup next year.

The Wallabies started the test season with Nations Championship losses to Ireland and France on home soil and a big win over a fatigued Italy in Joe Schmidt's final matches in charge.

Lomax said he hoped to be fit and available for selection for the Northern Hemisphere leg of the inaugural global tournament in November, when the Wallabies will meet England, Scotland and Wales.

"Fingers crossed, absolutely," he said.

“I’m sure everyone will tell you who has had (osteitis pubis), it’s a week-to-week thing. Every week it gets better, I’m up at (Rugby Australia) most days through the week getting it sorted. Hopefully, I’m back sooner than later." REUTERS