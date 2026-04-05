Lomax can expect "hell of an introduction" after Force debut delayed

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April 5 - Western Force coach Simon Cron promised Zac Lomax a debut to remember against the Fijian Drua next Saturday after the rugby league convert's first Super Rugby appearance was delayed due to injury.

Lomax had been named on the bench for the Force's 42-19 win over the Queensland Reds in Brisbane on Saturday but was pulled out of the squad an hour before kick-off due to a tight hamstring.

"It's going to be a hell of an introduction for him," Cron said of the trip to the Drua's Churchill Park stronghold in Lautoka.

"You see the Drua play at home, they're impressive athletes. Big, powerful, strong. And so is he. But that'll be a baptism."

Lomax became the latest National Rugby League player to switch to rugby union in March when he signed a two-year deal with Rugby Australia and the Western Force after a legal dispute with the Parramatta Eels.

The talents of the 26-year-old, who can play either on the wing or as a centre, were not needed as the Force secured an upset win against the Reds, with Argentina second row Franco Molina scoring a hat-trick of tries.

Lomax "trained fully on Thursday but only got up to 80 percent speed, he was just a bit tight in his hamstring," said Cron. "Maybe got a little bit of a strain, a minor strain.

"Because he's a power athlete who, if we put him out there he's going to sprint and it's just too high a risk for him, and for us.

"He's only really been here for a few weeks and he's still building that load. It's the high-speed stuff that the athletes get into. The forwards can probably get away with that level of injury but not an outside back.

"It was mainly in his best interests, I think." REUTERS