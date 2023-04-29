Loh Kean Yew one win away from becoming Singapore’s first Asian badminton champion

SINGAPORE – Loh Kean Yew is already in the history books by becoming the first Singaporean to reach a Badminton Asia Championships final, but with one more match to go, the world No. 7 is eyeing a bigger prize on Sunday.

On Saturday, 2021 world champion Loh beat China’s 14th-ranked Lu Guangzu 21-19, 21-15 in 42 minutes at the Sheikh Rashid Bin Hamdan Indoor Hall in Dubai to advance to Sunday’s final, where he will meet Indonesia’s world No. 2 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting or Japan’s 15th-ranked Kanta Tsuneyama.

Despite a sluggish start to the year in which he won just six out of 12 matches – he also contracted Covid-19 – Loh has roared to life at the continental showpiece. He took apart India’s Lakshya Sen (24th), Jordan’s Bahaedeen Ahmad Alshannik (102nd), Hong Kong’s Lee Cheuk Yiu (20th) and now Lu in straight sets.

Against another fierce attacker, Loh initially struggled with his consistency and court positioning in the opener, trailing 11-9 at the interval.

While he could not reclaim the lead over the next 16 points despite producing 400 kmh smashes, he never allowed Lu an advantage of more than two points, and managed to pinch the first game.

The second game started off just as close, but the turning point was when Loh levelled matters at 5-5. The 25-year-old pulled off a shot after a pirouette, then a diving save, before smashing the shuttlecock into an unguarded spot to leave Lu staring in disbelief.

Tensions continued to build in the game as Loh was told by the umpire not to shout after reaching 15-11, before the official ruled the point in his favour despite Lu’s insistence that the shuttlecock had come off the Singaporean’s racket before going out.

Lu, 26, would narrow the gap to 17-15 against a muted Loh but that was as close as it got as the latter won the last three points before sinking to his knees as he realised the significance of his achievement.