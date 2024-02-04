Loh Kean Yew loses in Thailand Masters final to Taiwanese Chou Tien-chen

Playing against the drift, Chou did well to execute his game plan and elicit unforced errors from Loh to take down the first game.

The tide turned with the change of ends in the second game, as Loh played an almost flawless net game, as Chou virtually threw in the towel to conserve energy for the decider.

Loh, who won his first BWF World Tour title at this event after beating Chinese great Lin Dan in the 2019 final, took the early initiative in the third game, firing sizzling winners almost at will.

But it all went downhill for the 26-year-old after he smashed into the net to give Chou a 9-8 lead.

Trailing 13-16, Loh rushed a winner at the net which was ruled a foul by the umpire and instead of a two-point deficit, he was down 13-17. That moment perhaps played on his mind as he was hesitant on another point later and could not build any momentum in the closing stages.

He saved one match point, and on the second, retrieved four smashes from Chou but not the fifth, losing his fifth successive final since becoming world champion.

Loh earned US$7,980 in prize money but the wait goes on for a third World Tour title.

Along with his teammates, his next assignment is the Feb 13-19 Badminton Asia Team Championships in Malaysia. The men’s team are in Group C with Japan, Thailand and Myanmar, while the women’s team are in Group Z with Japan and Chinese Taipei.

In the other keenly contested finals on Jan 4, Japan’s Aya Ohori beat Thai Suanida Katethong 18-21, 21-17, 21-13 to claim the women’s singles crown, while Chinese duo He Jiting and Ren Xiangyu beat Thais Peeratchai Sukphun and Pakkapon Teeraratsakul 16-21, 21-14, 21-13 for the men’s doubles title.