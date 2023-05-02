Loh Kean Yew hopes ‘things get better soon’ to end Indonesian hoodoo

SINGAPORE – Loh Kean Yew would have been crowned Asian champion on Sunday if not for the challenge standing in his way – Indonesian opponent Anthony Sinisuka Ginting.

Players from the badminton-mad country have been an obstacle for world No. 7 Loh after July 2022, when he beat 62nd-ranked Tommy Sugiarto in the last-16 of the Singapore Open.

In his last six meetings with Indonesian opponents, Loh has fallen on every single occasion. He has lost four times to No. 2 Ginting and once each to Jonatan Christie (No. 6) and Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo (No. 19).

Following Sunday’s defeat to Ginting at the Asian Championships singles final, Loh believes his Indonesian counterparts have found a solution to neutralise his playing style. He said: “It’s probably that their team has analysed my game plan more and more specifically, but in order to be the best I need to beat everyone. So I’m still trying and trying to improve as much as possible. Hopefully things get better soon.”

The 25-year-old will be heartened by an improved showing at the Asian championships, where he beat Hong Kong No. 17 Lee Cheuk-yiu en route to reaching his first final since the SEA Games in 2022.

Loh said: “To be able to go to the final, that itself is a achievement. I’ve never won against Cheuk-yiu and I’m glad I managed to break that duck. That’s a milestone for myself.”

Next up for Loh is this week’s Cambodia SEA Games, though he will only compete in the men’s team event before travelling to Suzhou, China, for the Sudirman Cup from May 14 to 21.

Despite the tight schedule, Loh said he is used to such competition loads, adding: “It’s part of the journey. I have a few days of rest before going again, which is fine. It’s only a week so I can’t really do much to change anything. It is more of maintaining (my performance levels) and trying to get ready for the next tournament.”

Singapore have been handed a tough draw at the Sudirman Cup against defending champions China, Denmark and Egypt.

“At the Sudirman Cup, you can’t really expect any easy groups. We can see it as a challenge and go out there and try to beat the others. I mean, we are the underdog. So we will go out there and fight,” added Loh.