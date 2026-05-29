Loh Kean Yew goes the distance again to snatch Singapore Open semi-final spot

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Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew in action during the quarter-finals of the KFF Singapore Badminton Open at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 29.

SINGAPORE – A T-shirt slogan from his new line of merchandise reads “smash beyond limits”.

On May 29, Loh Kean Yew exemplified the catchphrase with a splendid comeback as he edged closer to making a breakthrough at the US$1 million (S$1.28 million) KFF Singapore Badminton Open.

The world No. 14 matched his best performance at his home open, which he achieved in 2022, with a 16-21, 21-6, 21-8 victory over 18th-ranked Taiwanese Chi Yu-jen in their men’s singles quarter-final clash.

It was the third time in successive days he had gone the distance, much to the delight of the vociferous 6,260-strong home crowd.

After his first win in three attempts against the fellow 28-year-old who was born a day earlier, Loh will be looking to continue in his bid to become the first Singaporean to win this tournament in 16 years when he faces Japan’s 19th-ranked Koki Watanabe in the last four on May 30 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Loh has played 27-year-old Watanabe, who beat India’s world No. 10 Lakshya Sen 21-19, 15-21, 21-15 in another quarter-final, five times.

While he trails 2-3 in their head-to-head record, he overcame the Japanese in three games in their previous encounter at the Badminton Asia Championships in April.

The other men’s singles semi-final will feature Frenchman and world No. 9 Alex Lanier, who outlasted Denmark’s third-ranked Anders Antonsen 14-21, 21-16, 21-16, and Indonesia’s 13th-ranked Alwi Farhan, who beat Japan’s world No. 11 Kodai Naraoka 21-12, 21-17.

This means all the eight men’s singles seeds are out of the competition, presenting Loh with a golden opportunity to go all the way.

The last locals to win at the Singapore Open were Shinta Sari and Yao Lei, who clinched the women’s doubles title in 2010. Meanwhile, Wee Choon Seng was the last Singaporean to win the men’s singles title in 1962.

Loh has had a patchy season so far. He made a solid start to 2026, reaching two semi-finals and defeating several of his bogeymen – Thailand’s world No. 2 Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Japan’s 17th-ranked Kenta Nishimoto and Sen – while also winning eight out of 11 matches.

But from March onwards, he lost four of his next seven matches, slipped out of the top 10, and was nursing a foot injury before his latest resurgence.

At the Singapore Open, he beat world No. 37 Srikanth Kidambi and 35th-ranked H. S. Prannoy of India before his victory over Chi. All these victories went the distance, which take Loh’s record in matches that require a decider in 2026 to 10-2.

In the women’s singles, the top four seeds prevailed to make the May 29 semi-finals, where South Korea’s world No. 1 An Se-young will take on China’s defending champion and world No. 4 Chen Yufei, while China’s second-ranked Wang Zhiyi faces Japan’s third-ranked Akane Yamaguchi.