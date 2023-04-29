Local mixed doubles pair Terry Hee, Jessica Tan complete line-up for S’pore Badminton Open

SINGAPORE – Badminton fans can catch local favourites and Commonwealth Games mixed doubles champions Terry Hee and Jessica Tan live in action at the KFF Singapore Badminton Open when it is held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium from June 6 to 11.

Some of the world’s best badminton players will travel to compete in the Badminton World Federation Super 750 tournament for a slice of the US$850,000 (S$1.1 million) prize purse and crucial Olympic ranking points. They include men’s and women’s world No. 1s Viktor Axelsen and Akane Yamaguchi, with Tokyo Olympic champions and world title winners in the mix.

Mixed doubles duo Hee and Tan will be joined by teammates like 2021 world champion Loh Kean Yew, women’s world No. 32 Yeo Jia Min and women’s doubles pair Crystal Wong and Ji Yu Jia.

Hee is looking forward to competing in front of a home crowd and hopes that their support can spur him and Tan all the way to the top of the podium.

“We started competing in the Singapore Badminton Open together since 2016, and it’s always great to play in front of the home support,” he said.

“Our partnership has come a long way since then, and we’re focused on improving and playing better with each tournament.

“It will be the same for the upcoming KFF Singapore Badminton Open and hopefully, we’ll be able to put on a great performance for our home crowd fans.”

Other top players who recently confirmed their participation include women’s world No. 1 Yamaguchi, who has won back to back world titles in 2021 and 2022.

The 25-year-old finished third here in 2019 and is looking to better that result. She said: “I’m excited to return to Singapore after not playing here for the past few years.

“While I’ve been playing well for the past few months, winning the KFF Singapore Badminton Open will be challenging since so many strong players will be competing.”

Those challenging Yamaguchi for the title include world No. 3 and Tokyo Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei, China’s He Bing Jiao (No. 5), South Korea’s An Se Young (No. 2) and 2019 Singapore Badminton Open champion Tai Tzu Ying (No. 4) of Chinese Taipei.

The men’s singles will see defending Singapore Open champion Anthony Ginting (No. 2) up against Olympic and world champion Axelsen, Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia (No. 4), Japan’s Kodai Naraoka (No. 5), Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen and Loh.

China will pose a strong challenge in the women’s and mixed doubles, with top-ranked pair and reigning world champions Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan, as well as world No. 1s Zheng Si Wei and Huang Ya Qiong confirmed for the event.

In the mens’ doubles, Indonesia’s world No. 1s Fajar Alfian and Rian Ardianto, Malaysian world No. 2s and world champions Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, and the evergreen duo of Hendra Setiawan and Mohammad Ahsan will battle it out for the title.

Tickets are available via Ticketmaster, with season tickets costing between $120 and $380.