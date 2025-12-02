Liverpool star Mohamed Salah a top pro despite being dropped, says Arne Slot

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (2nd from left) on the substitutes bench during their 2-0 win over West Ham United on Nov 30.

ANFIELD – Liverpool manager Arne Slot admitted on Dec 2 that “superhuman” Mohamed Salah was unhappy about being omitted from Liverpool’s team for their vital 2-0 win against West Ham United, but praised his attitude.

The Egypt forward was an unused substitute at the London Stadium on Nov 30 as Slot made changes following a terrible run of nine defeats in 12 games in all competitions.

The misfiring Salah, 33, has scored just four Premier League goals this season – in stark contrast to his haul of 29 last season, a tally that won him the Golden Boot.

Slot told reporters that during his reign as manager at Anfield, Salah had been a “superhuman being” but that he had not been at his best in recent weeks.

“As with all players around the world, there are also phases in your time at the club that you are human,” he said. “But he’s scored so many goals for us and I’m sure he will in the future.”

Slot, whose eighth-placed team host high-flying Sunderland on Dec 3, said he was not surprised by Salah’s reaction to being left out, praising his professionalism.

“That’s a normal reaction from a player that’s good enough to play for us,” he said. “And I say it mildly, because he’s been so outstanding for this club for so many years, and will be for us in the future.

“So, yeah, of course a player isn’t happy when they’re not playing. He wasn’t the only one who wasn’t happy that he wasn’t starting , I can tell you .”

Despite being dropped, Salah was supportive of his teammates, Slot added.

“You cannot be a player that’s available every three days and play on that high standard if you go with your emotions,” he said.

“But Mo is so disciplined, knows what to do to stay fit, and no matter if he plays well, doesn’t play well, if he plays or if he doesn’t play, he will always be that top professional.”

While Slot stopped short of confirming if Salah will return to the starting line-up against Sunderland, he revealed that Salah will leave for the African Nations Cup on Dec 15, but will be available for the Dec 13 league match against Brighton & Hove Albion at home.

“As always in these situations, there’s a player involved, there’s the nation involved – Egypt in this situation – and the club. And there are always talks about what is best for all three of us,” he said.

The African Nations Cup starts on Dec 21. If Egypt reach the Jan 18 final, Salah would miss seven Liverpool matches.

The win over West Ham moved the champions to eighth in the table on 21 points, nine behind leaders Arsenal, after their worst 12-game stretch across all competitions in more than 70 years.

Slot’s men have lost their last two home games, but Sunderland, who are sixth on 22 points, have not won at Anfield since 1983.

A positive for Slot is the form of record signing Alexander Isak, who scored his first Premier League in eight appearances for his new team against West Ham.

Florian Wirtz also returned after missing two games with an injury, while Joe Gomez made his first top-flight start for 11 months.

Sunderland is the first of three games in six days for Liverpool, including a Champions League match at Inter Milan on Dec 9.

“It was encouraging to see Florian playing that well, it was not the first time he has played well for us. And also Alex as well,” Slot said.

“(Isak) told me yesterday he felt a bit of cramp coming up already, so we will see how he trains today.

“I think (Isak, Wirtz and Gomez) are not able to play three 90 minutes in a week, that’s for sure. All three are able to play in all three games if they don’t get an injury.”

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta has called on Arsenal and their fans to bring energy “like animals” when they play Brentford on Dec 3.

Two draws in three Premier League games have reduced the lead at the top to five points for Arsenal, who finished second in the last three seasons and are bidding for their first league title since 2004.

“Like animals, everybody at the Emirates, to go again and beat Brentford,” he said on Dec 2. “That’s the opportunity. Vital. Massive.”

“Our motivation comes from preparation, try to be better from the opposition. And in the league with what we’re doing, we don’t need any more motivation than that,” Arteta said.

Arsenal centre-back William Saliba is a doubt along with winger Leandro Trossard after they both missed the 1-1 draw at 10-man Chelsea on Nov 30 due to injuries.

Defender Gabriel Magalhaes and forward Kai Havertz are still weeks away from returning.

“Players not training in certain positions having to play there... this season has been the worst in some areas, especially in the frontline and now what’s happening with the backline,” Arteta said.

“We learn and we were able to put together a squad (that) is much more reliable and have more options. We learnt from the past as well that we have to use players in different positions if we want to compete at this well.” AFP, REUTERS