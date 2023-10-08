Liverpool held by Brighton, Newcastle drop points at West Ham

LONDON – After coming back from a goal down to turn their fortunes around, both Liverpool and Newcastle United succumbed to late goals to draw their Premier League matches 2-2 on Sunday.

Forwards Mohamed Salah of the Reds and Alexander Isak of the Magpies had looked set to be the heroes as they both bagged braces, before Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United respectively hit back in the last 12 minutes to salvage a point.

After their justified fury in losing to Tottenham Hotspur on Sept 30, when a goal was wrongly ruled out by a video assistant referee error, Jurgen Klopp’s men will feel aggrieved at another refereeing decision.

Pascal Gross somehow avoided a red card when pulling down Dominik Szoboszlai for a penalty that led to Liverpool’s second goal just before half-time.

Reds skipper Virgil van Dijk told Sky Sports: “I was curious for the reason why he didn’t get a booking. I didn’t see any replays on the pitch. We win the penalty, we score the penalty and the ref didn’t give a yellow or a red. We have to accept it.”

The visitors had been given the run around by Brighton in the opening half hour.

Alexis Mac Allister struggled on his return to the Amex Stadium and was one of the culprits for the opening goal.

The Argentine was caught in possession by Simon Adingra, who then caught Alisson Becker out of position by taking his shot early from outside the box.

After a bright start to the season, Brighton have now won just once in six games as the rigours of European football have told on Roberto De Zerbi’s men, with captain Lewis Dunk admitting, “We are a little bit off”.

He told Sky Sports: “I think we were the better side throughout and then we had a funny five minutes. We have got to be better than that. We have shown great character to come back and get the draw.”

“Sloppiness from us (let Liverpool take the lead). I gave the ball away cheaply and they capitalised on that... After the defeat (6-1 against Aston Villa), we have come back and got the draw today. It’s just that final bit that the moment. We are a little bit off.”

The Seagulls’ daring approach has won plenty of plaudits but Liverpool pounced on their weaknesses to turn the game on its head five minutes before the break.

Twice Brighton were punished for giving the ball away inside their own half as Harvey Elliot unselfishly allowed Darwin Nunez’s pass to find Mohamed Salah to slot home the equaliser.

Liverpool’s high press then won the penalty as Szoboszlai dispossessed Gross and was pulled down by the German midfielder.

Salah confidently dispatched the spot-kick, but Liverpool will ask questions about why they were not up against 10 men for the rest of the game.

Ryan Gravenberch was introduced at half-time to stiffen the Liverpool midfield and should have made it 3-1 when he hit the bar with the goal gaping after more good work from Szoboszlai.

That miss proved costly as Dunk levelled 12 minutes from time and Brighton should have taken all three points when Joao Pedro blazed a glorious chance over late on.

Fresh from thrashing Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 in the Champions League, Newcastle suffered a first-half hangover at the London Stadium.

Tomas Soucek tapped West Ham into an eighth minute lead after brilliant play by Lucas Paqueta and Emerson down the left.

Newcastle were lucky not to then have Bruno Guimaraes sent off for a second bookable offence.

The Magpies turned the game around in a five-minute spell around the hour mark thanks to Alexander Isak.

The Swede produced a cool finish when a free-kick into the box broke his way before taping home Kieran Trippier’s inviting volleyed cross across goal.

But Newcastle could not hold out for victory as Mohammed Kudus smashed home his first Premier League goal.

Magpies manager Eddie Howe told the BBC: “A frustrating game for us. Probably a hangover from midweek. A really good response in the second half but we’re frustrated not to get over the line.” AFP