Littlemissmillion should prevail

Race 1 (1,800m)

(3) BLOOD OF EDEN is knocking on the door and can open her account.

(4) HUBERTUS HUNT and (7) COMIC ARTIST should not be too far off the action.

(5) CHICKASAW has the form to acquit herself competitively.

Race 2 (1,450m)

(4) DELAWARE RIVER can score after consecutive seconds, including one over the track and trip.

(6) BRIGITTE ANNE can improve after three pleasing sprints, so she must be taken seriously.

(5) LANTERI and (13) THE REASON could make their presence felt.

Race 3 (1,450m)

(9) GO JOHNNY GO caught the eye when second last time. He wears cheekpieces for the first time and can go one better.

(2) POMPEII SHIELD could pose a bigger threat after a pleasing debut fourth over 1,200m.

(4) SHOREYBOMBA should not be far off the mark.

(3) LANCE ALOT also warrants some respect.

Race 4 (1,800m)

(13) JAFFA has given the impression that this trip will be right up his alley.

(1) NARETOI also can win after consecutive seconds.

(15) WAR TALK and the lightly raced (9) THOONSIL have the form and experience to play leading roles.

Race 5 (1,800m)

Preference is for (5) GERBERA who races off an unchanged mark after finishing third in a Listed race over the same trip.

(6) READ ALL ABOUT IT has placed in recent starts over 2,000m and will likely play another leading role.

(7) COPPER EAGLE finished fifth in a Grade 2 race last time, and he can improve over 1,800m.

(2) KUDZU also has earning potential.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(9) LITTLEMISSMILLION was far from disgraced when staying on to finish fifth in the Grade 3 Fillies Mile (1,600m) for 3YO last time. She would have tightened up with that comeback outing, and can return to winning ways.

(4) BAKWENA, (3) ACCEPT COOKIES and (5) IT’S HER WAY have the form and experience to make life difficult for their younger rival.

Race 7 (1,600m)

The well-related (4) SPECIAL STAR can improve on her reappearance.

(6) AMAZON QUEEN also has scope for progress, so she is probably better than rated.

(2) SIGRID SWING cannot be discounted at this level.

(8) OPERA FAN should not be underestimated.

Race 8 (1,450m)

(4) CAPE SAFFRON won last time and is ready for another bold showing.

The consistent (3) PRINCESS ILARIA is versatile, so she could fight out the finish.

(7) VAMANOS acquitted herself well on handicap debut over 1,200m and this longer trip could suit.

(1) ARASHI cannot be ignored.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(2) INSPIRATION won well over 1,160m last time. She can follow up.

Fellow last-start scorer (4) WESTERN WISHES won in a stronger race over the track and trip last time, so she is best kept onside despite an unfavourable wide draw.

(3) NEVER NEVER LAND could enjoy the drop back in trip and may get the run of the race from gate 1.

(7) PALACE REVOLT is closely matched on recent form and have the means to trouble the aforementioned fillies.